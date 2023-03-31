KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado watch for several counties in the Kansas City area, but a wind warning remains.

The agency has canceled the watch for Adair, Chariton, Cooper, Howard, Linn, Macon, Pettis, Putnam, Randolph, Saline, Schuyler and Sullivan counties in Missouri.

Earlier Friday afternoon, the NWS canceled the tornado watch for Carroll, Grundy, Lafayette, Livingston and Mercer counties as well.

During a tornado watch, conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

The entire Kansas City area is still under a Wind Advisory or High Wind Warning until 7 p.m.

High Wind Warning has been extended through ALL of the Metro. These aren't t/storm winds…just the power of the drier/cooler air overspreading the area Gusts have been near 60 MPH…some higher in N MO. JL #mowx #kswx #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/Ji5OSCLVeG — Fox 4 Weather KC (@fox4wx) March 31, 2023

FOX4’s weather team says dry, cool air moving through the Kansas City area has the power to create wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The NWS is seeing reports of strong wind gusts, downed trees and power lines, and grass fires from across the Kansas City region.

Photo from Harrisonville Police

Officials closed multiple roads in Harrisonville, Missouri, due to downed trees and power lines. The city said they expect the closures to last an extended amount of time.

In Shawnee, an awning at a car wash near 64th Street and Nieman Road fell on a vehicle due to strong winds. One person suffered minor injuries.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, over 10,000 Evergy customers across the Kansas City area were without power.

Some severe thunderstorms moved through the Kansas City region earlier Friday, particularly north and east of the metro.

Much of the St. Louis area is also under a tornado watch Friday as the storms that the Kansas City region saw Friday head east.

A tornado already plowed through Little Rock, Arkansas, and surrounding areas Friday afternoon, reducing rooftops to splinters, toppling vehicles and tossing debris on roadways as people raced for shelter.