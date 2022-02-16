KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is putting drivers on notice ahead of the winter storm forecasted for the metro.

Troopers said abandoned vehicles left on the side of highways will be towed. Towing will begin at 6 p.m. and continue until the highways are cleared of snow.

“Abandoned vehicles inhibit KDOT’s ability to completely clear the roadway of snow. Towing the vehicles will assist the KDOT in the snow removal process,” the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Owners of towed vehicles can call *47 to speak with Kansas Highway Patrol Communications to determine where their vehicle was towed.

It’s up to the owner to pay any towing and storage fees before the vehicle will be released.

On the Missouri side of the metro, cars left on the side of a highway will only be towed if they are a hazard or have been abandoned longer than 10 hours. In rural areas, vehicles won’t be towed unless they’ve been abandoned at least 48 hours.