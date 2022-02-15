KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to make other plans ahead of Wednesday’s wintry weather.

FOX4 Meteorologists predict rain will begin falling Wednesday. Temperatures will drop and the rain will transition to ice. The system is then expected to drop snow before moving out of the area.

MoDOT said drivers should expect road conditions to be much worse during this storm than other snow events this winter.

“Because rain is expected to begin Wednesday, we will not be able to have crews out to treat ahead of the snow,” Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT chief safety and operations officer, said. “Motorists should watch for heavy rain and potential flash flooding Wednesday evening. Then a glazing of ice under the Thursday morning snowfall will make the morning commute particularly slippery.”

The conditions could be so treacherous MoDOT is warning people to make plans now and only be on the roads if it is critical.

Another issue will be the wind. MoDOT warns trucks and other high-profile vehicles may have issues with the sustained winds of 20 mph that are predicted with this storm. The wind will be even more of a factor with blowing snow and icy roads.

MoDOT plans to have plows out clearing roads throughout the storm, but warns it may take longer to get roads drivable this time. They ask that drivers give snowplows extra room and don’t attempt to pass them.

If you become stuck or stranded, MoDOT said the safest thing you can normally do during a storm is to wait in your vehicle until help arrives.

Temperatures are expected to climb above freezing Friday and the sun will be out to help clear the roads ahead of the weekend.

