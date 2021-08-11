Tropical Storm Fred working its way toward the US

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sixth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season is here.

Tropical Storm Fred was officially named late last night after passing over the Lesser Antilles and making its way south of Puerto Rico.

Information on Fred as of 1 p.m. central Tuesday

As of the writing of this article, Fred is a Tropical Storm with 45 mph winds and gusts around 60 mph. It’s currently continuing on a northwest trajectory around 15-20 mph.

The biggest problem with Fred’s development will be its interaction with the land of Dominican Republic and Haiti in the short term.

A projection of Fred’s path

After a slight weakening to a tropical depression over land, movement will take the center of the storm very close to the north coast of Cuba before heading towards the Florida Keys.

At this time, Fred is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and make a landfall somewhere in the panhandle of Florida this weekend.

Early look at possible rainfall totals associated with Fred

Flooding rain, strong wind, and some storm surge may be coming back to parts of Florida that were impacted in July by Elsa. An early look at possible totals shows a strip of 3-5+ inch totals from Miami up the west side of the state. More clarity on that will come in the following days.

As Fred has developed, so has another batch of storms in the middle of the Atlantic. This “invest” area may be slowly organizing, according to the National Hurricane Center, and may become a tropical depression by early next week.

Medium chances of development (orange color) for the next tropical wave in the Atlantic

And, unfortunately, this cluster of storms may be developing and moving near/over the same areas that are dealing with Fred on Wednesday!

We’ll be watching both systems over the next several days. Stay tuned for more information!