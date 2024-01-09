KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in the Kansas City metro woke up to several inches of snow Tuesday morning, and we could be waking up to the same thing on Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has provided an update on weather conditions on Tuesday and the rest of the week throughout the Kansas City metro.

Tuesday morning will see more snowfall, adding several inches to the existing amount in some places. Most of the snowfall in the metro will end between noon and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

People living in eastern Jackson and Cass counties, toward mid-Missouri will see snow wind down between 3 and 6 p.m. In Columbia and to the east, snow continues to fall, concluding between 6 and 9 p.m.

Although the snowfall will stop, winds from the northwest will increase. We are expecting wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles per hour. Blowing snow could occasionally reduce visibility for up to 1/2 mile.

Besides this storm system, we have another chance of accumulating snow. Another potential winter storm could begin Thursday night into Friday.

The system will bring bitterly cold temperatures that are well below normal. Those low temperatures will last into the weekend.

The temperatures will carry into the middle of next week. The high for the weekend is in the single digits and teens.

Outdoor activities on Saturday evening, like the Chiefs Wild Card game, will be dangerously cold. We could see wind chills of -5 to -20.