Two small tornadoes hit Sedalia area on Sunday night, NWS confirms

SEDALIA, Mo. — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two small, EF-0 tornadoes hit the Sedalia area on Sunday night as storms moved through the area.

The NWS says its preliminary survey indicates the first tornado touched down at 4:57 p.m. Sunday, south-southeast of Sedalia near Covered Bridge Park.

Winds peaked at 80 mph, and this tornado, which was 50 yards wide, was on the ground for just under half a mile.

The second tornado touched down at 4:59 p.m. along Highway 50 near Rissler Road. Like the other, winds peaked at 80 mph with this tornado, which was 50 yards wide. It’s path was 1.22 miles long, the NWS said.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in either storm.

The National Weather Service is also surveying storm damage in north-central Missouri and northeast Kansas/northwest Missouri to determine if any tornadoes touched down in those areas.