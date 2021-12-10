Unseasonably warm weather delays opening at Snow Creek

WESTON, Mo. — The recent stretch of unseasonably warm weather may be great for last-minute Christmas shopping, but it’s not helping another popular winter activity.

Snow Creek in Weston said it’s forcing the resort to delay opening its slopes, even for tubing. The business said it’s just too warm for it to make snow. It hopes to open in the near future, but doesn’t know when exactly that will happen.

Last season it didn’t open for business until January, but the four previous years Snow Creek was able to open it’s slopes in mid-to-late December.

When Snow Creek does open, it plans to implement a new approach to COVID-19. The business says outside will feel much like it did before the pandemic. Inside masks will still be required, and customers will be required to make reservations and show proof of vaccination to be allowed inside the dining areas.

Snow Creek is also hiring for indoor and outdoor jobs when it can open for business.