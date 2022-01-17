Up and down January weather to continue for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We really have been all over the place with regard to our January temperatures. From as warm as 60 degrees in the afternoon on Jan. 11 to as cold as 1 degree in the morning on Jan. 2, it’s been a wild first 17 days of the new year.

But with all of the up and down, it’s about even when you compare this January to normal. We’re only 0.6 degrees below average so far this month.

As for this week, we’re enjoying a nice melting day across the area, even as clouds north of KC continue to sweep down from Nebraska and Iowa at times today.

Towercam picture as of 2 PM Monday

Highs will climb a few more degrees into the low 40s across the Kansas City metro in the next few hours, and we’ll enjoy number close to (if not a little beyond) 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon! But then, the next cold front arrives, sending temperatures way down.

Temperatures over the next five days in Kansas City. The normal high temperature this week is 38 degrees.

This next front won’t be as exciting as the last system that dumped 2-5 inches of snow on us this past weekend. But it will have a big effect on the highs for the rest of the work week.

Most models continue to keep KC and the surrounding area dry through Tuesday night and Wednesday, but areas along southern Missouri and northern Arkansas could pick up some rain and a few flakes.

Future radar as of 7 AM Wednesday morning

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day Wednesday as this is moving north to south across the city. And Thursday and Friday will continue to stay cold, most noticeably in the mornings.

Forecasted morning low temperatures at 7 AM Thursday

Forecasted morning low temperatures at 7 AM Friday

We are expecting a rebound from the teens and 20s Thursday and Friday back to the 30s back the weekend, luckily. But what about the rest of January? Can we expect more up and down?

The short answer is yes. The eastern U.S. has the chance to be impacted by another winter storm later this week as the upper-air pattern is opening the door for colder, Canadian air to move down into those areas for the next several days. In the western U.S., an upper-level ridge will keep that area mainly warmer and drier moving forward. KC is, of course, caught right in the middle.

We’ll keep you up-to-date through all the big changes ahead!

Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for temperatures through the end of January