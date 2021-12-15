Updates: High winds in Kansas causing power outages, darkening skies and highway closings due to overturned semis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong sustained winds between 30 mph and 40 mph are occurring across Kansas. Gusts already are reaching more than 80 mph.
The wind is causing low visibility on roads across Kansas due to blowing dust. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting several highways are closed. I-70 in both directions from the Colorado state line to Salina because of low visibility and crashes blocking the roadway.
In northwest Kansas:
- ALL state routes in the following counties: Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace.
In southwest Kansas:
- The KHP has closed U.S. 54 at milepost 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade County due to low visibility.
- All highways out of Ulysses closed due to blowing dirt – includes U.S. 160 east and west as well as K-27 north and south.
- K-25 is closed at milepost 38 in Grant County, from the Stevens/Grant county line north to Ulysses due to traffic crash.
- K-25 is closed in the city of Lakin due to debris on the highway.
- U.S. 83 is closed about seven miles south of Garden City due to downed power line.
- K-96 from the Colorado state line to K-27 at Tribune is closed.
- U.S. 50 from K-27 to K-25 is closed.
For up-to-date information on road closures and road conditions, visit www.kandrive.org, or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.
Click here for the latest from the Storm Track 3 Weather Team. Check out the conditions in your town on the KSN Skyview network here.
If you are caught in a dust storm, pull off the road as far as possible, stop and turn off lights, set the emergency brake, be sure tail lights are not illuminated.
Already, several power outages are being reported across the state. How to check or report yours below.
- Wheatland Electric Outages
- Victory Electric Outages
- Midwest Energy Outages
- Evergy Outages
- Western Electric Outages
- Pioneer Electric Outages
- Prairieland Electric Outages
- Lane-Scott Electric
In Lamar, Colo., a 107 mph gust was recorded Wednesday morning. Here are some other gusts across Kansas.
- Dodge City – 84 mph gust
- Oakley – 84 mph gust
- Colby – 68 mph gust
- Johnson City – 66 mph gust
- Sharon Springs – 83 mph gust
- Sylvan Grove – 65 mph gust
- Grinnell – 62 mph gust
- Sharon Springs – 84 mph gust
Photo Gallery: High wind and dust in Kansas
Kansas wind updates from social media
K-State Alerts: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for K-State Manhattan Campus and surrounding area. Take shelter immediately!— Kansas State University Police Dept. (@KSUPoliceDept) December 15, 2021