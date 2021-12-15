Updates: High winds in Kansas causing power outages, darkening skies and highway closings due to overturned semis

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Strong sustained winds between 30 mph and 40 mph are occurring across Kansas. Gusts already are reaching more than 80 mph.

The wind is causing low visibility on roads across Kansas due to blowing dust. The Kansas Department of Transportation is reporting several highways are closed. I-70 in both directions from the Colorado state line to Salina because of low visibility and crashes blocking the roadway.

In northwest Kansas:

ALL state routes in the following counties: Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace.

In southwest Kansas:

The KHP has closed U.S. 54 at milepost 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade County due to low visibility.

All highways out of Ulysses closed due to blowing dirt – includes U.S. 160 east and west as well as K-27 north and south.

K-25 is closed at milepost 38 in Grant County, from the Stevens/Grant county line north to Ulysses due to traffic crash.

K-25 is closed in the city of Lakin due to debris on the highway.

U.S. 83 is closed about seven miles south of Garden City due to downed power line.

K-96 from the Colorado state line to K-27 at Tribune is closed.

U.S. 50 from K-27 to K-25 is closed.

MORE HIGHWAY CLOSURES –

I-70 from Russell to the Colorado state line is now closed as well as more highways in northwest and southwest Kansas due to blowing dust, low visibility and crashes. CHECK https://t.co/SNxxb5oI37 and news release belowhttps://t.co/RsvlCuSsfk — SWKansasKDOT (@SWKansasKDOT) December 15, 2021

⚠️ I-70 CLOSED

KDOT has closed I-70 in BOTH DIRECTIONS from the Colorado border to exit 159 in Hays because of low visibility and crashes blocking the roadway. Please delay travel today if possible. Stay updated at https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND. pic.twitter.com/FD9GbtcXPS — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 15, 2021

If you are caught in a dust storm, pull off the road as far as possible, stop and turn off lights, set the emergency brake, be sure tail lights are not illuminated.

More Dust storm safety for pulled over cars. #kswx pic.twitter.com/CuA2TVRwN8 — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 15, 2021

Already, several power outages are being reported across the state. How to check or report yours below.

In Lamar, Colo., a 107 mph gust was recorded Wednesday morning. Here are some other gusts across Kansas.

Dodge City – 84 mph gust

Oakley – 84 mph gust

Colby – 68 mph gust

Johnson City – 66 mph gust

Sharon Springs – 83 mph gust

Sylvan Grove – 65 mph gust

Grinnell – 62 mph gust

Sharon Springs – 84 mph gust

Garden City dust (KSN Photo)

Hays dust (KSN Photo)

Colby dust (KSN News)

I-70 closed from Hays to Colorado both directions. (Courtesy: Trooper Tod)

Semi overturned at Hays exit (Courtesy: Trooper Tod)

Overturned semi on Kansas Highway 61 (Courtesy: Trooper Ben)

Garden City dust (Courtesy: Jada Lobmeyer)

Traffic lights out in Derby (KSN Photo)

K-State Alerts: A TORNADO WARNING has been issued for K-State Manhattan Campus and surrounding area. Take shelter immediately! — Kansas State University Police Dept. (@KSUPoliceDept) December 15, 2021

I-70 now closed at Russell, many secondary roads now closed also. Check https://t.co/vuhePOcyqZ for more info!



High profile vehicles, please find a safe place to park until this weather calms down!@KSwx pic.twitter.com/kdzuPknb4V — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) December 15, 2021

Jada Lobmeyer sent us this photo of more dust south of Garden City #kswx https://t.co/BLaN2MLBBi pic.twitter.com/jmHEQ5q8Je — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) December 15, 2021

We pulled over for a few minutes along the side of the road. Storm Tracker 3 clocking between 57 and 64 mph wind gusts just west of Hutchinson. #kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/9wwSkZYnPl pic.twitter.com/Ze5L7fGbPR — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) December 15, 2021

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING for Rice, Lincoln, Ellsworth, Russell, and Barton counties until 2:30pm.



⚠️ 80 TO 90 MPH GUSTS POSSIBLE!#kswx @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 pic.twitter.com/89CLxfp6oC — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) December 15, 2021

Tornado Watch for Mitchell and Ottawa County in KS until 8:00pm. https://t.co/32AvS1IhSZ #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) December 15, 2021

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, SD until 8 PM CST pic.twitter.com/HEI6xC8l1f — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) December 15, 2021

Dodge just gusted to 84 mph… high end EF0 on the tornado scale. #kswx — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) December 15, 2021

Semi overturned on K-61 near McPherson.



High winds are causing havoc on semi‘s today! #KSwx pic.twitter.com/JkEefg5Qj3 — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 15, 2021

I-70 now closed from Hays to Colorado, both directions. West of Wakeeney we have brownout conditions and zero visibility.



The second wave of winds and dust is headed for Hays. Reports of windows blow out in Wakeeney.



PLEASE DELAY TRAVEL UNTIL THIS PASSES! @KSwx pic.twitter.com/sU8TJU9oWV — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) December 15, 2021

At this very moment, Troopers assigned to North-Central Kansas (Troop C) are actively working four semi roll-over crashes due to high winds. 😱#KSwx — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 15, 2021

MORE HIGHWAYS CLOSURES – BE ALERT!

-K-25 CLOSED at MP 38 in Grant County;

-K-25 CLOSED in Lakin

-U.S. 83 is CLOSED 7 miles south of Garden City

–And U.S. 54 about east of Plains is still closed.

Check https://t.co/h1eThkcfBG for highway closures across the state. pic.twitter.com/eRGif5MbAA — SWKansasKDOT (@SWKansasKDOT) December 15, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Phillips County in KS until 1:30pm. https://t.co/reddHS0vcr #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) December 15, 2021

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Osborne, Rooks, and Smith County in KS until 1:30pm. https://t.co/32AvS1IhSZ #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) December 15, 2021

The dust cloud on the horizon as seen here in Hays #westernkansas pic.twitter.com/7gTNYF6AeT — David Condos (@davidcondos) December 15, 2021

Semi blown over on I-70 at milepost 140 eastbound between Ellis and Wakeeney.



Be careful in that area, one lane closed at this time!@KSwx pic.twitter.com/TLkWt40g66 — Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) December 15, 2021

I-70 eastbound passing lane near milepost 229 partially blocked due to overturned semi.



STRONG winds will create more of this today. #KSwx pic.twitter.com/8BuOhEjl8t — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) December 15, 2021

Makala Holaday sent us video of the dust storm in Scott County. She pulled over due to the blinding conditions #kswx pic.twitter.com/SNvxw3qzuA — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) December 15, 2021

Powerpole down at K-96 and Hillside in Wichita #KSwx pic.twitter.com/6IwJx6V5rT — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) December 15, 2021

Due to downed power lines, KHS is temporarily closed until further notice. Please do not try to visit our campus until we get the all clear. pic.twitter.com/erdi5OH2Mm — Kansas Humane Society (@kshumanesociety) December 15, 2021

Due to the high winds, buses will not run on highways this afternoon, which may cause delays for some routes. pic.twitter.com/0Qc3kZn2NO — Wichita Public Schools (@WichitaUSD259) December 15, 2021

The wind and dust are causing blinding conditions in Garden City – https://t.co/wEhIyTh2my pic.twitter.com/l9qREVmUjH — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) December 15, 2021

@KSNNews Photo taken a few moments ago in Holcomb, KS. pic.twitter.com/wLjFiYIAQx — Jasmine Ramirez (@jasmine010519) December 15, 2021

Satellite imagery shows blowing dust(pink colors) over western Kansas spreading eastward. Damaging wind gusts will affect all of Western Kansas into Central and South Central Kansas this afternoon. #kswx pic.twitter.com/yLOd7VZoAH — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 15, 2021

Our wind event is just starting…and power is now out at my place… @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 #kswx — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) December 15, 2021

Check out the dust from our Colby skyview camera – https://t.co/tW3D0mSSv4 #kswx pic.twitter.com/eHp0JtRhlF — KSN News Wichita (@KSNNews) December 15, 2021

We are headed west in Storm Tracker 3 on HWY 54/400 just east of Kingman and have noticed the winds starting to increase with some dust and debris being kicked up by the wind. We will bring you live updates on @KSNNews at Noon. #kswx @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/9wwSkZYnPl pic.twitter.com/5hQssyrKaa — Erika Paige (@ErikaPaigeWX) December 15, 2021

Dust storm at NWS Goodland ‒ 10:00 am MST on Wednesday December 15, 2021. Winds gusting to 60 mph. #KSwx #COwx #NEwx pic.twitter.com/EffNpAfJgM — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) December 15, 2021

ALERT – As of 11 a.m., the KHP has closed U.S. 54 at milepost 33 about three miles east of Plains in Meade County due to low visibility. Please be aware of high winds across the state today affecting visibility. pic.twitter.com/CTuFJ0ZsY2 — SWKansasKDOT (@SWKansasKDOT) December 15, 2021

At 1055am….blowing dust associated with the high winds has reduced visibility to less than 1 mile in some locations west of a Garden City to Liberal line. Use caution. — NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) December 15, 2021

We're starting to see blowing dust on our https://t.co/hFNgAPWzND cameras. Dust storm warnings have been issued for areas in NWKS. Slow down, and be prepared for reduced visibility. Camera view from I-70 at Kanorado. #kswx pic.twitter.com/KOb2sehFjZ — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) December 15, 2021

⚠️ DUST STORM WARNINGS have been issued for portions of Western Kansas. A wall of dust is on the move. Reduced visibility and 70+ mph gusts will make for dangerous travel. Drive safely! More updates on @KSNNews at Noon. #kswx @KSNStormTrack3 https://t.co/jQwX6OkduT pic.twitter.com/wJe5a8tkQG — Ronelle Williams (@rnllwilliamswx) December 15, 2021

Brooks C&D Landfill will close today at noon due to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service. Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 30 to 40 miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 70 mph. — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) December 15, 2021

At 10 AM, it was 68 degrees here in Wichita. This breaks the previous daily record high of 66 set in 2006. — NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) December 15, 2021

Hold on, strong winds with a gust of 107 mph reported in Lamar, CO. A Dust Storm warning is in effect for Kit Carson and Cheyenne Counties until 10:45 AM MT. Motorists should not drive into the storm! Pull aside, stay alive! #cowx #kswx pic.twitter.com/h3bAxQp0E8 — NWS Goodland (@NWSGoodland) December 15, 2021

