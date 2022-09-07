PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — An upgrade is coming to the National Weather Service and it’s expected to help continue to protect people living in the Kansas City area for decades.

The weather service plans to upgrade the Doppler Radar at its Pleasant Hill location beginning Sept. 12. It’s expected to take about two weeks.

While Pleasant Hill’s radar will be down during that time, nearby radars in Topeka, Omaha, Des Moines, St. Louis, and other locations will be available to meteorologists and other weather experts.

The radar and other equipment at the site was expected to last 25 years. The National Weather Service said it has outlived its lifespan. Crews hope the upgrade will allow the radar to work to forecast and protect people living in Kansas City for another 20 years.

This series of upgrades is the third project on the national system to extend the life of the radar across the country. The entire upgrade is expected to be completed next year.

