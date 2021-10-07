Utility company warns it will begin disconnecting customers behind on bills

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Customers behind on utility bills may soon be in for a rude awakening. The Board of Public Utilities said it will begin disconnecting service for customers behind on their bills.

BPU said the practice will resume after November 3.

The utility stopped disconnecting customers in March 2020 because of the pandemic. It did not resume disconnections until May 31, 2021. It again suspended the practice from June 24 to October 6, 2021.

The utility said it will work with customers to help make payment arrangements if needed. Call 913-573-9145 to get information about help that may be available.

The state of Kansas does have a cold weather rule. It means that a utility can’t disconnect you when the temperature is forecasted to drop below 35 degrees within the following 48-hour period, but there are requirements you also must follow. You can find out additional information on the cold weather rule through the Kansas Corporation Commission.