KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Metro cities are activating emergency shelters and offering additional help after the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area. The warning goes into effect at midnight.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence opened its warning center at the Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 N. Dodgion Street. It will be open the following hours.

Thursday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The city and Community Services League will also help anyone who needs help with overnight shelter during the wintry weather. Anyone who needs a place to stay is asked to arrive at the Roger T. Sermon Community Center by 7 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, MO

Kansas City will enact its extreme weather plan Thursday through Saturday. It will be used to help those who are houseless survive the wintry weather.

All community centers are open as warming centers as of Wednesday afternoon. They will be open normal hours. If you need help finding a warming center, call 211.

The overnight overflow center will also be used as soon as shelters are full.

Warming buses managed by Hope Faith and RideKC will be in service. RideKC provides locations and times on Twitter.

City-owned parking garages are open and free of charge from Wednesday until Friday at 3 p.m. The city asks drivers who normally park on the street to utilize the free parking. It will help plow drivers clear snow from streets faster.

Use the QR code as you enter any participating city-owned parking garage to receive a validated parking ticket. Free parking is available at the following locations.

