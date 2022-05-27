TAMPA, Fla. — We could see an amazing display in the sky late on Memorial Day, or we could see nothing. Here’s what’s going on.

Back in 1995, a comet named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann or SW3 began to fall apart and create a cloud of space debris.

This weekend, the Earth is on track to orbit through that lingering cloud of debris, which could create what some are calling a meteor “storm” of fireballs. The spectacle could provide the opportunity to see more than 100 meteors in less than an hour, WFLA reports.

Since this is the first time Earth has ever passed by this cloud of debris, we may end up missing it entirely. If we don’t go through it, we may end up with either a typical meteor shower or nothing at all. This first-ever meteor shower is called the tau Herculids.

You’ll want to look to the western sky after 11 p.m. CT on Memorial Day. If the event happens, it should peak from about 11:45 p.m. to 12:15 p.m. CT, according to the American Meteor Society.

The Kansas City area should have fair viewing conditions on Monday night. But if you’re traveling to southern Missouri, southern Kansas and other parts of the south and southwest, conditions will improve.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.