WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby and nearby towns are getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.

The dust can be seen from KSN’s SkyView cameras. Click the player above to watch.

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Garden City SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Colby SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Western Kansas dust storm seen on the Colby SkyView camera on Dec. 2, 2022 (KSN Photo)

Two KSN viewers also sent us videos of the dust. Levi Ricker shot one video at a ranch near Syracuse, and Sarah Chase took two videos from a FedEx facility in Colby:

Western Kansas dust storm on Dec. 2, 2022

Here are some pictures sent in by other viewers:

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Alaine Heiman)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen from Scott City on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Danica Spangler)

Western Kansas dust storm seen west of Colby on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Taylor Strong)

Western Kansas dust storm seen west of Colby on Dec. 2, 2022 (Courtesy: Taylor Strong)

Stay safe

If you get caught in a dust storm while driving, the Kansas Highway Patrol gave these tips to stay safe:

Avoid driving into or through a dust storm if possible.

While driving through dust and smoke make sure to have your headlights on.

Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can.

Do not stop in a travel lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.

Stop the vehicle in a position ensuring it is a safe distance from the main roadway and away from other vehicles.

Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers, while parked.

Set your emergency brake and take your foot off the brake pedal.

Stay in the vehicle with your seatbelt buckled and wait for the storm to pass.

Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.

A driver’s alertness and safe driving ability is still the number one factor to prevent crashes.

