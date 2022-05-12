KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Add stargazing to your to-do list this weekend.

The “super flower blood moon” will take place Sunday night and Kansas City is expected to have a front row for the lunar event, given the weather cooperates.

One of the best places to view the phenomenon will be at the Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium. It will hold a free telescope viewing party during the total lunar eclipse.

The telescope viewing will begin around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, when the partial eclipse will begin. The total eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon, will start at around 10:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to share time on the telescope.

The telescope will be set up in the south plaza area in Front of Union Station. Look for it near the lamp post clock and fountain.

The event is subject to weather and other viewing conditions.

The Planetarium asks anyone planning to attend the viewing to check its Facebook page for any updates to the plan early Sunday evening.

