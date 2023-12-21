So, it appears that this unusual warmth is already breaking records. The record this morning for the warmest start to 12/21 is 50° set back in 1941. So far the low at KCI is 51°.

What’s amazing as well is that the average low for today’s date is 23°… so almost 30° above average to start the day!

Here’s something else as well: On this date back in 1989 the low tanked to -18°, the start of our coldest three-day period and our coldest lows ever in Kansas City. On the 21st we dropped to -18, then on the 22nd we tanked to -23°, establishing our all-time record low for Kansas City… and we promptly tied it the following morning on the 24th!.

So, we’ll just say things are different now.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy with some patches of mist or drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 50s

Tonight: Rain moving through. 1/4″ to perhaps 3/4″ possible. Steady lows in the 50° range.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a few showers leftover in the morning then scattered areas of mist/drizzle in the PM. Mild with highs in the mid-50s

Saturday: Generally cloudy but mostly dry with highs well into the 50s to near 60°. Rain moves in at night

Sunday: Rainy and mild with temperatures in the 50s.

Christmas: Warm to start with showers…then turning chillier at some point in the afternoon with highs in the mid 50s but possibly dropping into the 40s during or after the game depending on the progress of colder air coming from the west and southwest.

Discussion

So, the warm December will continue for another four days at least. For some perspective, and we’re going to climb this list more and more through Christmas Day. Here is how the first 20 days of December stand.

There we are at #22. Notice as well the four years above that in the 2000s for warm starts to December. It was actually even warmer in 2021 and 2015 to start the month.

It’s really tough to get any prolonged cold air when there isn’t too much really cold air, by comparison to average, to the north of the region. It’s also tough to get the locking cold air when there is no snow in most places, and that’s what’s been going on this month.

In the map below all the orange boxes show 6th-to-10th-warmest starts to the month and all the red boxes are 2nd through fifth-warmest.

Note the northern Plains and the Great Lakes region. Also the northeast into New England.

This warmth makes it hard for it to snow, and this morning a snapshot shows only about 14% of the country with snow cover.

In data going back to 2003 this is the least amount of snow cover on this date that we know about. These comparisons though aren’t perfect and they’re just a snapshot for a date.

Canada is in on this as well… most of the central and western part of Canada is well below average for snow.

Look that this map from the Canadian Weather Service… that more solid red line shows the average snow cover for the date, and notice how much of Canada is barren right now

Not everywhere in the United State though is without big snow. Take Alaska for example, and Anchorage in particular. They’re now up to 74.6″ of snow there, 22″ above average for the month and 44″ above average for the season so far.

So at least one state is cashing in on the snow and is guaranteed a White Christmas.

For us though, no snow means transient cool air masses and that continues. It was cold to start the week for about a day-and-a-half, then the cold moved away and was replaced by warmth again. We’re in that now.

With the warmth comes rain.

There is a disturbance coming this way from southern Colorado and it will bring another good soaking of rain to the region overnight.

You can see it in Colorado this morning. See the twist to the mid level atmospheric moisture?

That is rain maker #1, and as I mentioned, that should bring pretty widespread 1/4-3/4″ rain totals to the region.

Rain maker #2 is more impressive.

That’s off the coast of southern California.

This is going to be our issue on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

It will be another rain maker for us, and another soaker, too. With the ground being so warm and not frozen, which can happen during this time of the year, that rain will soak in and or fill the ponds/lakes nicely. That is always beneficial when many areas are still in a drought, which is improving, by the way.

The thing about this storm is that it’s going to be a slow mover. Why? Because it’s going to be “cut off” from the main flow in the atmosphere. That means there won’t be a strong connection to any particular jet stream, which is unusual for this time of the year in the Plains at least.

So, when that happens, we get a situation where the storm sort of meanders around the region. For example, the EURO model overnight shows an upper level storm in SE NE on Sunday night, and only moves it toward St. Louis by Wednesday night. Forty-eight hours to go, about 300-400 miles… that is slow for December.

This slow movement aloft means slow movement of the surface features as well, hence the prolonged nature of the rain. It will arrive later Saturday night and hang around off and on on Sunday into Monday, too.

The surface low itself will be waffling around the region, and that means we get to remain in the warm air for awhile on Sunday for sure, and potentially into Monday, too. The key though is where the colder air sets up on Monday and when it may start to rotate into the region with our slow moving surface storm.

The EURO has us mild into the morning on Christmas and then drops us to near 40 just after sunset, which is possible. The GFS is colder and faster, dropping us into the 30s at one point in the afternoon (during the game).

In all honesty both solutions are possible and it’s the reason I’ve been cautioning you on the air about the potential for a colder outcome on Monday.

It’s still not a high confidence forecast because of where exactly an upper-level low ends up moving and when it decides to waffle around. IF it’s more progressive and moves along, we will be chillier on Monday. The cooler air on the backside of the storm isn’t that far away to begin with Monday morning, so it won’t take much to get it here faster,

Regardless, while we may have some cloud issues for awhile behind this whole mess for a lot of next week, the air behind it isn’t that cold really. A lack of snow cover and no big influx of cold from Canada means near to perhaps again later in the week above average temperatures are likely for next week to finish the year off.

Matt Golden with the feature photo of the day…pretty!

Joe