This will be a shorter blog, just sort of a recap really of what has happened. Overall I’m very happy with the way the forecast played out. The timing was precise, the effects were down to almost the hour concerning the roads, and the amounts were pretty much exactly as expected in Friday’s update.

The week lead off with dusting to 2″ ideas which then expanded to some 3″ thoughts before settling into 2-4″ for many with lighter totals on towards the SE of the Metro, which ended up being the correct forecast for the vast majority of the area.

There actually were some near 5″+ totals well northeast of here, toward Chillicothe and up toward Utica via spotter reports.

The sun is out (for now) this morning and the melting will begin quickly if it hasn’t already.

Forecast

Today: Sun/clouds and chilly with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the mid-to-upper teens

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 30s to near 40°

Tuesday: Pleasant with highs in the 40s

Discussion

These first snowstorms are always tricky to forecast for whatever reason. We weren’t dealing with a big storm in our local area per se; it wasn’t a matter of where certain things would track necessarily, it was more of an issue, at least to me, of areas of lift tracking towards the northeast.

It was more of where those areas of lift would be maximized and for how long.

I know that the sharp cutoff would be on the SE side and many areas had no accumulations SE of Kansas City.

Here is a visible satellite showing the red line as the approximate cutoff to the snow.

This was a wide snow swath though and the heaviest totals were towards southern Kansas and central Kansas with an arm of heavier snows up towards Topeka as well. 6-9″ feel in that general area.

Here are some of the heaviest Kansas totals:

and a map…

For the Kansas City region, amounts are still trickling in but here is a map via CoCoRaHS.

Pretty generous 2-4″ totals.

The heavier areas out towards Lawrence verified nicely as well. I had that area in a 3-6″ swath towards Topeka and south. Didn’t see the Burlingame 12″ total coming, but I will say the models were showing that there was potential there for some jackpot totals.

Overall though for this first snow and the adjustments made on Friday, I’ll give myself an A for it for timing and locations of the accumulations and the map issued on Friday night. Also of note is in looking at the “liquid” equivalent of the melted snows, overall pleased with the 1/4″ to near 4/10″ that came in for many from this

Alas… it’s time to move on.

Quiet weather with below average temperatures will continue for most of the week, although Wednesday and Thursday will be close to average for highs at least. We may sneak in a 50° or so on one of those days.

Another storm will threaten on later Thursday into Friday and that right now looks to be rain, BUT there is a chance of some wintry something with it. Odds are this time the temperatures above us may be too warm for much but it’s something to watch.

This is connected to a storm that is in the Pacific that attached to a huge dip in the jet stream extending southwards from Alaska

A piece of that will break away and move into the southwest United States. The future track on this isn’t too bad really for some wintry weather, and there is cold enough air toward the northwest of the Metro, so it’s something to at least watch.

Then another system is on the table for next Sunday as well.

So we start the new month with things to track, although there are growing signs of some more warm for December air to move into the region after next weekend.

The feature photo is from Terri Bruntmyer (@TerriBruntmyer) out in Wood Heights in Ray County

Joe