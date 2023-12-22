Mild…mild…mild… that’s been the pattern almost all month long. Every day but three have been above average in Kansas City this month, and now we’re running 6.5° above average for the month.

This is our 19th-warmest December so far and after today we may jump into the top 15.

We may continue to go up the charts for a few more days as mild weather will continue through Sunday before the colder air arrives. As you know, and as I’ve mentioned on the air and in the blog, I’ve been concerned about a faster solution to the colder air on Christmas.

It was a question of whether we’d keep the mild air going into the morning, then the change, or into the afternoon and then the change.

It appears, based on the latest data, we will get that colder air moving into the region very early Christmas morning, so as Santa is coming toward Kansas City, he might actually fly through the front as he arrives in the area.

Forecast

Today: Clouds with a few areas of mist or drizzle. Remaining mild with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Now if skies clear a bit we may drop the lows into the 40s, but if not we remain in the 50° range.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm, highs may pop to around 60° if we can get a few cracks in the clouds

Sunday: Rain arrives early and sticks around for most of the day. Mild with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s

Christmas: Whatever we are at 12AM will likely be the high. Dropping temperatures into the 30s. Rain ends in the morning with perhaps a few areas of showers or drizzle in the afternoon with blustery conditions.

Not pleasant for the game. Wind chills in the 20s perhaps. There may be some flakes toward night on the backside of the system, but the better chance appears to be in northern Missouri. With all of this said… it needs to be watched in case there is more moisture as the colder air arrives to switch things to snow faster.

Discussion

Weather really is remarkable. What for days/weeks appeared to be a near 0% chance of having 1″ of snow on the ground on Christmas got a jolt yesterday in the data as some data was suggesting a switchover to snow as the upper level storm helped to chill down the atmosphere enough to create wintry weather toward Christmas night.

Now remember, we need to have 1″ of fallen snow or snow on the ground to have a White Christmas. I even made a “having fun” map showing the chances last week.

So will I be eating Christmas crow?

I think the odds are still remote around here BUT perhaps they’re not 0.

The model data yesterday was sending my antenna up a bit. The overnight data wasn’t so great, and so far this morning the GFS, which sort of was the most aggressive, has backed off as well… so the chances to me still look remote.

With all of that said, the NAM is in this morning and it would have a snowstorm here toward Christmas night.

The new GFS though, out as well this morning, doesn’t have snow anywhere nearby at about the same time: 6PM Monday.

The overnight EURO is about the same…

So where is this particular system now?

So, there are really two pieces to this: One is the obvious spin that you see in southern California. That piece will in time merge with another piece that is off the coast of Oregon.

Toward Sunday this will all merge and then reform into an upper-level low toward Salt Lake City.

Then by Monday afternoon it’s near Dodge City and strengthening, and by Tuesday it’s near the Missouri River toward Omaha by Tuesday afternoon.

There it’s really waffling around and may wander back into Missouri on Wednesday.

Take a look at how the EURO handles this whole thing, and this is for the 500 mb level, roughly 18,000 feet up. See how the two features merge and then sort of wallow around the region?

For timing purposes: 12Z is 6AM, 18Z is Noon, 0Z is 6PM and 6Z is 12AM

You can clearly see the upper level storm and it’s “cut off” from the main jet stream across Canada.

So what exactly does that mean… cut off? Let’s go higher up to about the 250 mb level. This is about 35,000 feet up, roughly the level that airplanes fly.

The map above is for Tuesday morning

The black lines that I’ve drawn in are roughly the various jet streams out there. The colored contours are the wind speeds. Notice the broadest and strongest are out in the Pacific.

That push of fast-moving air though is more directed into western Canada, helping to flood Canada with a lot of milder air by its standards for December at least.

So our storm is near Omaha and it’s “cut off” from the main jet stream, so there isn’t a lot to move it along. Hence the slow movement of things for early next week.

Remember these upper-level lows represent pockets of cold air aloft.

So here’s the play out, I think. We saw round #1 last night and early this morning. Kansas City International Airport got about 1/4″ or so. Round #2 moves in early Sunday near daybreak as a large swath of moisture comes in from the west.

Here is the map for Sunday morning. The UL represents the upper-level storm. The red L in KS is the surface storm. Then you have a cold front attached to the surface storm.

The “X” is a lead wave and really what is left of the storm in southern California now.

We’re on the front side of this, so mild air continues to flow in Sunday.

By the time Santa gets close to Kansas City, around 12AM Monday, we have this idea.

Notice the UL is broadening out and strengthening.

At the surface this is what it looks like for temperatures at 12AM Monday.

The GFS is similar, but the NAM is about 100 miles faster with the cold air, and that might be too fast!

I still think this is too fast and it may be part of the reason the NAM model has this solution for snow by 6PM Christmas Night.

I’m not buying this right now. There also would be a lot of melting as well.

My thought process is that the colder air is more times toward the wee hours of Monday, and that it doesn’t race through the region. With the upper-level storm and the surface storm slowly meandering around, there won’t be a fast push to the colder air.

Of important note as well: With the upper-level storm toward NE, drier air will likely work in in the mid levels… the fatal “dry slot.” This is why I’m still not excited about snow prospects aside from maybe some casual late night flakes on Monday.

Tuesday though, with the upper-level low waffling around and perhaps some moisture wrapping all the way around it and back toward the I-70 corridor, there may be more patches of snow in the region.

Perhaps we can get some accumulations from that if things work out from a moisture standpoint.

So to me, IF there is going to be any accumulation, the best chance would be on Tuesday and I don’t think it will be that noteworthy right now.

A lingering snow shower is also possible on Wednesday, too with the upper-level storm waffling around the region again.

So, right now, the chances of a White Christmas still look to be near 0.

IF that changes, blog updates will be out over the weekend.

IF not… Merry Christmas!

Joe