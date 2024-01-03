I’ll be off for the next two days on bereavement leave, but I have been watching the data carefully lately. Even when I’m off, I’m rarely really off. The weather never takes a break and so here I sit looking at what may happen over the next 10-14 days and wonder: Could this be something that we haven’t seen in awhile regarding snow prospects?

There is a lot on the table next week. As I mentioned in my Facebook post last weekend, a series of storms are going to bring a transition to real winter into the Plains and elsewhere.

Our so far very blah winter, featuring one of our warmest Decembers on record, is likely going to get a jolt of reality next week.

What though does this mean? Can we actually get a real snowstorm here? We haven’t had one since mid-February of 2022. Then we were on the northern edge but still in it and got 6-10″ worth around the region.

Somewhere out there there is going to likely be a whopper of a storm. It could be us, it could be down south of here, and there is a chance it could be farther north of Kansas City. Goodness knows if there is a way of missing big snows, we’ve written the book on it around these parts over the years.

The point of this blog is to say the pattern is favorable for something big, and perhaps for more than one storm to affect the region. There are some real comparisons to some of the bigger snow patterns in the data. It’s clearly evident when you look deeply into the data. Strong parallels to some of our bigger storms in the past always raise a yellow flag in the back of my mind.

Does this mean I’m saying we’re going to get crushed by snow? Not yet!

Favorable patterns don’t always create big snows. It’s just the way things work here. I need to be cautious and I’m certainly not of the mind of showing crazy snow totals on TV without any perspective.

In this format I can guide you better and show you contrasts, but let’s remember this is five days away and there is a set-up on Friday that may help grease the wheels to what may come next week.

So, how can this play out? Remember as you read this that snow here has been a tough thing to come by for numerous years lately.

The set-up system. This comes on Friday into early Saturday. A likely mix of rain and snow that even if there is more snow, will be fighting surface temperatures in the mid-30s again (sort of like the Christmas event). This system will likely be fading as it comes up the I-35 corridor. Why is this system important? It will help to chill the air down to below freezing as it moves away from the region on Saturday. That chilled air will hang around into the weekend and provides an assist to storm #2 early next week. The problem though initially is that the chilled air is mostly above 4,000 feet into early next week. Below that we still have near to above freezing air that may warm more into Monday.

2. The one to watch system. So I’m always fascinated by unusual storms, and this one up towards the Alaskan coast is somewhat unusual. First, just look at it.

You can clearly see it toward the central Aleutian Islands. On the surface the map this morning shows this thing down to 940 mbs, or roughly 27.80″ on the barometers out there. That is low… really low, like hurricane low. So no wonder it’s creating hurricane force conditions out there with 20-40 foot waves off shore and winds over 80 MPH.

Intense January storms out there aren’t that unusual really, but this intense and that is more rare. Some localized lowest pressures record up there in January are on the table.

These types of storms always raise a yellow flag for me… because of potential.

Interestingly the core of this system is NOT going to hit us, BUT a piece of it will break off and that is what we need to be concerned about.

So that on Saturday the breakaway piece is moving into British Columbia and we can trace it by going up to about 20,000 feet or so. See that dip in the chart below? That is the breakaway piece.

Now let’s jump ahead into later Sunday…

It dives into the southwest United States and that is a source of most of our bigger snowstorms for Kansas City. Initially though, we have a problem.

Remember I mentioned earlier that the air below about 4,000 feet would be near-to-above freezing? Well, with the storm roughly in that location, strong south winds near and immediately above the surface will bring in more well-above freezing air, so much so that on Sunday night the air at roughly 3,000 feet will be near 40° potentially.

Snow won’t survive that track toward the ground, at least for awhile on Monday.

Then the magic may start to happen, and I’m emphasizing MAY. As the storm, as it will be strengthening, gets better organized to the south of here, the atmosphere starts to chill down more. Here is the map for 20,000 feet showing the storm towards the Red River.

Now at face value, to me this system is still a bit too far south for optimal snowstorm conditions in Kansas City, at least into Monday evening. But by Tuesday morning, it’s moving into the I-44 corridor region heading toward St Louis.

I’d still like to see this 50-100 miles or so farther north so that we get into the heart of the comma-head forming with this system, and that part may well produce thundersnows with the dynamic nature of this storm.

So, the charts that I showed you are off the EURO and it’s just one solution. Remember though, that if these models are wrong at any point as this system breaks off and moves toward Canada, and then goes wherever from there, it affects the future forecasts and the models WILL BE WRONG from this far out.

So that’s why we (I) don’t look just out the raw deterministic output of the main models. I look at a the whole suite of data and I’ve shown you this in the past: the ensembles. Multiple runs of a model with different physics and initial conditions to give more of a wide range of possibilities.

So the raw output of the EURO model is showing over 12″ of snow potential. I already though see issues with how the model is handling the transition from rain to snow. It’s fighting itself to some degree, showing several inches of snow despite temperatures at the surface and immediately above us above freezing by a couple of degrees.

It has 3-6″ here by Monday evening. The GFS slides things more to the south of here so that by Monday evening we have little to nothing.

The GFS has this sort of in the same spot in Texas by Sunday evening, but takes this a bit farther south…

This would crush central and southern MO with a US54 to I-44 corridor snowstorm/blizzard. That too is on the table.

So about those ensembles, here is what they’re cranking out. The EURO has about 13 of its 50 or so outputs with boffo snows. Note the purple and pink outputs; those are snow totals that we haven’t seen in quite some time.

The GFS ensembles have this idea…

In all honesty IT’S JUST WAYYYYY TO EARLY TO GET CONCERNS OR HOPES UP (depending on perspective) and certainly WAYYYY to early to put out scary maps on TV.

With that said though, the maps on their own, IF I didn’t look at the outputs of snow or rain, just scream potential, and that is why I wanted to write this blog today.

The potential is something we haven’t even sniffed at really for the last couple of years, plus the potential of 30-40 MPH winds just above the surface brings the B word into play… somewhere.

My confidence in someone getting a nasty winter storm is moderate to high for later Monday into Tuesday night, but exactly who gets that remains to be seen.

Us? St Louis? I-44? The Lakes? Too far north and that brings into play northern Missouri and northward.

Let’s watch this play out, and there WILL BE tricks and turns into the weekend with this. Nature of the beast, as we all well know.

Joe