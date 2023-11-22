Later than usual blog today so this will be shorter and sweeter. It’s a seasonable afternoon around the region today with temperatures this afternoon approaching 50°.

The good weather will continue tomorrow, although a cold front will be moving through the region ushering in colder air for tomorrow night into the early part of next week.

This is a set-up for a winter weather system to come through the region over the weekend with clouds increasing and likely snows to move through over the course of about eight hours or so later Saturday into early Sunday morning.

There may be some accumulations to the snow, and while there may be some melting at first, as the temperatures drop down I do have concerns for slick road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses later Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

Forecast

Tonight: Clear and cold with lows in the low-to-mid 30s

Tomorrow (Thanksgiving): Mostly sunny and chilly with north winds bringing in cooler air. Highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Blustery winds in the later afternoon too adding a bit more bite to the air as well

Friday: Chilly with lots of high clouds. Highs in the upper 30s

Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold. Light snow develops later in the day into Saturday night. There may be a brief period of rain or a mix at first in some areas, especially south of the Metro

Sunday: Sunny and cool with highs in the upper 30s

Discussion

Let’s dive in: Colder air moves into the region Thursday. The cold front is up across the northern Plains states and there is a nice warm-bubble of air ahead if it thanks to downsloping winds, BUT that warmer bubble will pass through the region overnight and remain mostly above the surface.

While it won’t be as cold tonight as this morning, when we hit 25° it will still be seasonably cold.

This colder air will settle in tomorrow with north winds bringing down the chilly stuff. Then that air mass will stay with us for awhile.

Now to item #2: The disturbance that I’ve written about several times this week. That is due in on Saturday afternoon and night.

Initially it will take some time to saturate the atmosphere Saturday. Clouds quickly thicken after a cold morning, so that cuts the temperature potential right there… again, likely upper 30s

Then the precipitation with the disturbance arrives sometime later in the day or Saturday evening.

This is going to be an issue because:

A) If there are raindrops they will be brief, BUT even if we start and stay as snow there should be some pavement melting initially.

B) This should drop the road temperatures during the evening, especially on bridges and overpasses.

C) What falls afterwards may freeze up on untreated surfaces.

So, you can see why I’m a bit concerned. I’m not expecting much, if any rain, with this locally at least. Perhaps some down south of Kansas City. It can snow at 34-37°, and with the air above us below freezing, the flakes as they get close to the ground may not have time to melt before hitting the ground.

So on that assumption and with the still expected 1/10″ to 2/10″ liquid equivalent to fall, that then would be converted to snow. You can see why I’ll be mentioning a dusting to 2″ or so for a first forecast accumulation.

EURO ensemble members are solidly in that camp, and there are more than a couple suggesting a pinch more.

GFS ensemble members all show (mostly) something.

Perhaps a pinch light on the snow potential, but I think that’s because they may be generating a bit more rain before a transition.

I think any transition will be quicker, if any is needed for the Metro.

Item #3: The disturbance itself is coming out of the Rockies on Saturday morning. See the dip or “U” shape moving through the Plains? That’s the wave that will generate lift ahead of it and sinking air behind it. Sunday looks bright and sunny.

Item #4: This is a fast moving wave, so the snow timing is only about six hours or so, perhaps eight, and it will be fighting some dry air for awhile, so that will take time to saturate.

All this taken into account, I think a dusting to 2″ is a good start to the weekend issues. Again, road conditions may be a thing later Saturday evening into Sunday morning for a few hours.

I won’t be shocked if perhaps some areas west of the Metro toward Topeka or Emporia sneak in 2+” from this, so traveling out there later Saturday night and early Sunday may also be rather rough in spots.

I’ll get another blog out sometime tomorrow afternoon, I think.

The feature photo comes from Matthew Smith of some mammatus clouds from the other day towards Warrensburg

Joe