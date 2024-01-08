It’s been a busy weekend… blogs, tweets, Facebook stuff, but I do enjoy every minute of it and thanks so much for reading through all my thoughts. It’s stuff that I can’t talk about on TV in such detail and that’s why I enjoy this format.

Thanks as well for all the kind words over the past few days regarding my discussions with you.

This is going to be a two-part blog because I’m trying to wedge things into two appointments I have this morning.

The team will have their thoughts on the newscast during the morning and lunch shows.

Discussion #1

12:15 PM Update…

So far what has been happening this morning and early afternoon has been expected with the rain changing over to snow with big snowflakes and slushy and snowy accumulations…watch for changing road conditions.

There have been track adjustments that are causing concern for heavier snows into the KC Metro area…with data today indicating that the upper level storm passing more towards a better track for heavier Metro accumulations.

The end result of this potential is NO dry slot into the Metro putting the Metro more into the commahead part of the overnight snows and tomorrow AM snows…this means higher accumulations, or more of a higher end range of accumulation for the area.

Going lower into the atmosphere, other levels of the atmosphere are also favorable for heavier snows too…and that means that the KC metro may be a bigger focus on the higher end potential.

So in answer to the question what changed…and again this still needs to actually happen…is that the track is trending south. Remember that when dealing with these things a difference of 50-100 miles is so critical.

Farther north…a lessor impact to heaviest snows in KC…a bit south…more of an impact and the data today suggests a pretty classic snowstorm track for KC…perhaps still with an push towards the higher end totals on the northside of the Metro…but the south side of KC proper will still be affected too. Areas farther south towards Butler will see lessor totals.

So let’s review and update some thoughts using the same map as yesterday…3 zones.

Zone #1: North MO and NE KS

At least 3″: 100%

At least 3-7″: 100%

At least 7-12″: 35%

Over 12″: 5%

Zone 2: KC Metro areas

At least 3″: 100%

At least 3-7″: 100%

At least 7-12″: 50%

Over 12″: 5%

Zone #3: Areas south of the Metro

At least 3″: 80%

At least 3-7″: 60%

At least 7-12″: 20%

Over 12″: 0%

A couple of caveats…these ideas may fluctuate a bit and I simplified the map above with straight lines for the zones. Mother Nature isn’t that simple…lol.

Also these should be used for averages. Could some areas of northern MO overachieve…sure…hence the ranges. Also I know the values don’t equal 100.

Finally…don’t focus on the HIGHEST numbers in the ranges. In other words…for the KC metro you see a 50% chance of 7-12″ of snow. I think the chances of 12″ is lower than the chances of 7″. This is important context…again DON’T FOCUS ON THE HIGHEST NUMBERS!

The storm now is into western OK…

From a satellite perspective it’s a thing of beauty!

We initially had the rain/snow mix…but now that is mostly over for the Metro. There are some BIG snowflakes as I wrote about yesterday falling out there and we’re seeing snow/slush accumulations and this will continue for awhile.

With now a favorable snow track and a lower likelihood of the dryline being an overnight factor meaning more accumulations into the morning…6″+ for the Metro is very much on the table…again a more favorable snow track is setting this up and that brings these higher end numbers into play.

This results in better overnight snows and the potential of better accumulating snows tomorrow morning. Everything that a snow lover could ask for really. Assuming there are no alternations of consequence overnight…we should be in a prime spot.

Also remember the wind factor tomorrow…25-40 MPH gusts are on the table with this…and the atmosphere will be chillier overall so that means it won’t be quite as “wet” of a snow as what we’re seeing now.

A late week accumulating snow is on the table too with the arctic air coming into the area and there may be another system on Sunday.

Buckle up peeps.

Discussion #2

So, this storm has been a mild now big headache and it’s been fascinating to see the changes in the positioning of it, and then the positioning of the heaviest snow part of the storm.

We’ve avoided Arctic air all late fall and winter, and chill has been more or less seasonable. The lowest we’ve been since November 1st is 17° back on November 28th. In December the lowest we got was 21° on the 19th.

I actually had to double check those values because I was surprised I guess by the lack of any really cold nights.

Well, all this will be changing as nasty cold air starts to build up into Canada and northwards from there. It will be released in the northern Rockies sometime on Wednesday. Take a look at the anomalies of the air temperatures above the surface on Wednesday morning, around 5,000 feet up:

Now on Thursday morning… this is a massive dump of cold air:

Now Friday morning:

Saturday morning:

and finally Sunday AM:

That is bitterly cold air.

So far for the last six weeks though, any chilly air mass that has moved down from Canada 1) hasn’t been that cold (they had one of their warmest Decembers on record) and 2) there has been little to no appreciable snowpack for these air masses to either get colder, or maintain their chill.

All the contact with bare ground in the Plains and upper Midwest has helped to moderate these colder air masses.

Hence, us being warm to seasonable most days.

This too will be changing. The ground is going to get more and more covered with snow in the Plains for sure, and to some degree even toward the northern Plains into the weekend. This means that these air masses, if nothing else, will be able to maintain themselves longer on their trek from Canada to the US.

That means with the flow aloft sending cold surges through, that it stays cold, nasty cold, for a more sustained period of time.

This also means that we have to watch for disturbances to come out of the Rockies and provide lift and moisture into the frigid air masses. Why? More snow.

Now, there doesn’t appear to be any BIG snowstorms with this set-up I don’t think for us, BUT there will be occasional snows, and with the air being frigid, it doesn’t hold moisture well, so it releases it in the form of clouds, and with enough lift, snow.

This is a set-up where each disturbance, and one is possible on Friday, may create areas of 1-4″ swaths of snow because the air is so cold.

It’s totally different from the hot mess we’ve got out there today where because of the warm low levels of the atmosphere, the liquid to snow ratio could be down to 7:1 or so. Usually we are around 10:1, meaning 10″ of snow for every 1″ of liquid.

The less snow we get for every 1″ of liquid equivalent the “wetter” sloppier the snow is. Great for snowmen or snowballs though.

The Arctic air factor can make ratios 15:1 or even 20:1, meaning 1″ of liquid is equal to 15 or 20″ of snow. See the difference?

Now, I’m not expecting that much liquid from these disturbances, BUT let’s say we get something like 1/10″ or 2/10″ liquid from the waves coming. That equates to 1.5-3″ of snow, do that a few times, and voila, it really looks like winter outside and it feels like winter, too.

Once again, it doesn’t appear to be anything targeting the Metro with all its force, but it can be enough to get the plows out again, starting perhaps later Thursday into Friday afternoon with another event possible at some point on Sunday. Again, sort of nickel and diming.

Remember that I mentioned last week a 10-day to two-week “buckle up buttercup” pattern… well, here we are.

So, why the change? It’s two-fold, well there are other reasons, but we’ll keep it to these two:

#1: There are big changes up in the northern latitudes where we have massive ridging up towards the Pole. This in turn forces the cold air south into the lower latitudes by helping the jet stream alter itself so that the flow comes out of the north, and that drags down the cold air.

Let’s go up to about 20,000 feet and show you the set-up. One refers to the big time ridging/blocking pattern that has been percolating from Greenland west and northwards.

#2: The change in the jet stream pattern that flushes the cold air down into the United States.

This pattern is the signature of many a cold outbreak, and memorable cold outbreaks for the Plains, and it’s also a long-running pattern that will last for awhile. Although I assume there should be some moderation towards the end of the month, the snow though will be a factor in that aspect of things.

I’ve made comments in the last few days about thinking of this blast of cold air like what happened last pre Christmas in 2022 when we had that four-to-five day spell of intense cold with a couple of mornings sub-zero and highs in the single digits.

Take a look at this: A comparison of what happened in the middle of that cold outbreak December 23rd and what is forecast for this Saturday. The maps below are showing the flow at 500 mbs:

12/23/22…

This Saturday model forecast…

That is amazing…

So what happened in the lead up to Christmas 2022…

Date/Hi/Lo/Avg/Departure from average

This may even be colder. We did have wind chills in there of 25-35° below zero, which was some of the coldest we’ve had on record. What would be ironic is after a summer of ’23 where we established likely heat index records, can we test the limits of the wind chills again on Saturday or Sunday morning?

We’ll see, and clouds may always be a factor in this potential.

The feature photo comes from Terri Bruntmyer towards Wood Heights, Missouri, from late December

Joe