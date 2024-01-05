There are certain things that we look for in setting up for bitterly cold air in the Plains…and needless to say those things have been missing from the weather scenarios so far this year.

Likely due to the strength of El Nino…arctic air has been absent from the weather pattern all winter. Granted the winter has really sort of just started, though there are significant changes coming on that front over the next 10 days or so.

Arctic air will likely come into the Plains in chunks starting later next week. There are other things to look for as well and see more about that father down in the blog.

Before we get there though snow, some of which will be sticking, will come into the region as well as radar this morning is tracking snow coming up the I-35 corridor. Snow is sticking pretty good down towards southern KS. Some areas down there have already had 1-4″ worth. This snow won’t be as impactful for our region with a lot of melting expected today.

The 2nd system is of course the system to watch and that will be more impactful Monday night into Tuesday morning. Accumulating snows are likely with that…but it doesn’t, right now, appear to be a big storm for our region in terms of our history of bigger snowstorms. With that said be prepared for some possible road issues on Tuesday morning.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with areas of mostly light snow. Most will melt today though locally. Highs in the low to mid 30s

Tonight: Snow showers continue…perhaps some minor accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with another batch of brief snow showers or mixed precip showers later in the day and evening. Accumulations would be minor, if any. Highs in the upper 30s

Sunday: A break with temperatures in the lower 40s with variable clouds.

Discussion:

A very busy coming 2 weeks of weather on the way…as signs of nasty cold spilling in are showing up heading into MLK weekend. That is a week away but there are going to be dramatic changes to what we’ve become quasi used too around these parts.

Meanwhile all seems to be going according to plan regarding the two snow systems over the next 5 days or so. System #1 moving in today will likely be mainly snow for most areas but since it’s sort of weakening and since the snow is starting during the day today and temperatures should allow the light snow to melt a bunch, this system doesn’t look overly impactful today.

Radar this morning shows the snow inbound.

Here is more of a close-up

Initially this morning there are some dustings towards Ottawa and Garnett.

Watch for changing road conditions on the KS side and some under 1″ accums out there locally with this system.. There may be some pops of more than light snow this afternoon with this.

Let’s dive into system #2 which we’ve been tracking all week.

The system is heading towards British Columbia today.

And by tomorrow night it will be down in the Pacific Northwest.

From there it drops into the desert southwest…on Sunday afternoon. Moves towards Amarillo on Monday afternoon and then Little Rock on Tuesday afternoon.

Ahead of this, “warm” air will move northwards, so whatever we see for awhile on Monday is likely just going to be liquid as temperatures for the bottom 5,000 feet will be above 32°…and then slowly cooling as the day moves along. So by later Monday afternoon or into the evening the atmosphere as a whole will support snow to make it to the ground around the KC Metro area.

One issue with a bunch of snow from this system is that by the time the atmosphere is chilled enough to support all snow…the best precipitation may be moving away from the region.

So what that leaves us is with the back side of the storm…the comma head part of the storm. That will be all snow for areas that get into the meat of that but again, as the thought process has been for a few days, with such a southern track to the storm…that Little Rock toward Memphis track isn’t great for us…this part of the comma head aspect may be more towards the south of the Metro as well.

So in a sense we have two areas of potentially heavier accumulations…one towards NW MO…and that is tenuous and the other towards the Lakes and southern MO. There a big fight on mixed precip will exist for awhile as well Monday night. So KC is sort of in the middle of these areas.

It likely means something but not everything when it comes to snow. Then again something is something that has been in short supply for the last 6 weeks or so.

Can things change? Of course they can…and IF we’re going to see some indications of this…with storm track adjustments north…the data may start to show this tomorrow…but right now the prudent though would be with a southern storm track.

In terms of accumulations…we’re sort of left with something like this…through Monday morning

I do think there will be some higher totals down towards southern KS with the event today though. The weather service in Wichita has already had 2″ worth so that some 3-5+” totals may come from today’s system down there. I had a feeling they would do somewhat better in southern KS.

So system #2 bears watching because it may still have some tricks up it’s sleeve and I don’t feel right now that the last chapter in the storms track has been sent to the printers yet.

There will be some adjustments, but the issue is that we need to see a 150 mile pull north for this for KC to get into the better sweet spot of snow production with more of it and that may be more of a tall ask.

I know many of you like to track the models as well, with the internet these days there are all sorts of websites that you can go too for this. The GFS though continues to, I feel, be grossly erroneous in how it cranks out snow with this through Monday.

The below GFS data I feel is wrong…for us and points west but I wanted to show you. A lot of weather apps go off this model, and if you’ve got one of those apps…it will also be wrong. This is valid at 6PM Monday

At this point I’m expecting little accumulations for the Metro region through Monday afternoon. The GFS I’m not even going to post the 16 day totals which are and have been obscene in numbers…think feet and not inches.

The system though is likely to transition to snow locally at some point later Monday as the atmosphere cools enough…and we may get some pockets of decent snowfall intensities in the region on Monday night and early Tuesday. So I do think that will be impactful but my thinking continues to be in the general 1-4″ range for the Metro area.

There may be some higher numbers for areas towards central or southern MO (depending on track and snow transitions) and that is something that needs to be watched.

By the way…this system that is affecting us today will turn into a nice snowstorm for the NE part of the country…and some areas that haven’t had 1″ of snow in more than 2 years…near the coast may finally get that. The NYC region is sort of right on the edge of this with heavier snows away from the coast and inland.

That’s one tough forecast for the I-95 corridor out there in the NE part of the country.

So tough forecasts all over the place, and that isn’t surprising for the winter season.

There may be a blog update on Sunday concerning the trends for Monday into Tuesday but so far no significant changes in my thinking at this point.

Also of note we remain in a favorable pattern for snow for the coming 2 weeks or so, but it takes the right combination of snow and cold to make the magic happen. And at least one of those, the colder air, appears likely to enter the pattern later next week in full force for about a week or so I think.

Here is the EURO data…it will change but after the snow systems move away on Tuesday this will become a bigger issue for blog topic.

