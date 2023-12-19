Last year at this time we were a couple of days away from the arctic plunge that would bring 3 mornings of 0° or sub-zero temperatures into the region. This year we’re a couple of days away from morning lows in the 50s.

What some don’t remember about last year’s cold, though, was that once it started to move out on Christmas Day (after a morning low of 0°), we warmed up fast a few days later. As a matter of fact, we had a record tying high of 68° on the 29th. It shows you just how quickly these things can change.

Here we are, though. Rain is more likely than snow, and the Christmas tie I wore last night had parts of five snowflakes on it — and that would be five more snowflakes that we’d see on my tie compared to what would fall from the sky over the coming week or so, perhaps longer.

It’s going to be warm, and it will stay that way into Christmas night.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Lots of high clouds and increasingly windy this afternoon with highs approaching 50°

Tonight: Breezy and not as cold with lows in the upper 30s

Tomorrow: Warmer with breezy conditions and variable clouds. Highs in the mid 50s

Thursday: Cloudy with occasional showers/sprinkles/mist or drizzle patches. Highs in the mid 50s. Breezy as well

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

I thought I’d start with this graphic that I put together last night, showing the difference from last year to this year (my forecast from yesterday) for some key dates leading into Christmas Day.

When you look a the lows on some of the mornings and compare those lows to this years potential lows…we’re talking a 55° switch from one extreme to the other.

There are morning warm record warm lows possible on a day or two heading into Christmas…something that I’ll write more about tomorrow. At least we may be in the same neighborhood as some of those records.

You can get a sense of the rankings though and the extent of the warm weather (by comparison) across the eastern 2/3rds of the country by looking at this next map showing the rankings.

The numbers in the orange and red boxes are the Top 10 warmest starts to December (so far). The upper Midwest/Lakes and NE/New England area are very mild by comparison.

It’s been a remarkable last few weeks, and the next 5+ days will continue this trend and exacerbate it more. Although the average lows are in the lower 20s heading into Christmas, we’re going to see morning lows 25-30° above average just to start the day thanks to richer gulf moisture streaming northwards along with lots of lower clouds in the region.

Through yesterday we’re about 5.5° above average for the month.

So how warm can this spell of weather get? Well that will in part be determined by clouds and rain chances. I’m not expecting a LOT of rain from all this into Saturday. There will be some showers/patches of mist and drizzle around on Thursday and Friday, perhaps Saturday too but not all day things.

The clouds will be the main negative. IF there can be breaks in the clouds we should pop a few more degrees. So with temperatures expected to be mostly in the mid-upper 50s into Sunday…and break in the cloud cover for any length of time could easily get us to closer to 60° or higher in some areas.

It’s not unheard of really. On the 24th back in 2021…we hit 72°! There have been dozens of highs in the 60°+ range in weather record history going back to the 1880s in the time span of the 22nd through 26th. Heck we’ve done it almost 10 times alone this century and about half of those are in the last few years!

So there is precendent.

As far as Christmas itself goes…there is potential to get there.

A rather significant upper level storm will be wandering around somewhere in the Plains. This is connected to the upper level pattern across the northern Pacific.

You can see it off the Oregon coastline. That swirl is what we’ll watch as it undergoes various changes to it’s core and comes into the US Friday into the weekend. That thing will wander around in the Plains on Sunday and Monday, perhaps even Tuesday too.

Depending on where it set’s up, and which direction our winds are coming from thanks to a front that will be attached to a weak surface low somewhere in the region…will dictate the high temperature potential.

I don’t want to drill down to within 200 miles of the position of a cold front from 6 days out at this point but where that thing set’s up…towards Manhattan or towards Columbia will go a long way to determining if we’re in the 60s or cooler.

At some point though next week, perhaps Christmas night or Tuesday…the front should pass through and we’ll cool down to some extent. This though will be mostly Pacific air or manufactured chilly air from the storm itself. There really isn’t any Canadian connection to the incoming cold air into the region.

That’s not to say it won’t get colder next week…it will but we’re likely looking at days like yesterday to finish off 2023 as opposed to the nasty cold from last year.

So really that isn’t too bad.

In the big picture though I wanted to show you the highs for some snapshots of time for next week so that we could track the 32°F line/0°C line…and you can see the creeping colder air coming towards the Plains. The maps below show the highs in °C which I wanted to use because it’s easier to show you the freezing line. 0°C = 32°F

So let’s start with Christmas day. I’ve outlined the 32°F/0C line in blue

Now a couple of days later. Next Thursday

and a week from Sunday the 31st.

What you can see overall though is not exactly a cold pattern…colder but really not overly anywhere in the states.

So what really needs to change to get more winter cold into the region of any significance? Well things up towards Canada really need to reverse. It’s been mild (by December standards) up there all month.

What needs to happen is 1) we need to get a ridge to pop towards Alaska…to allow cold air to drain south and southeast.

We also need to have an active jet stream to bring in Pacific storms (that’s how we get most of our snowstorms here).

Look at what the GFS is doing in about 2+ weeks…AK/western Canada ridge…active flow off the Pacific and cold air draining southwards.

It’s a potentially great set-up for the eastern 1/2 of the US for threats of snow although I’m still not convinced this will play out as the GFS is showing and also if there will even then still be enough cold air around for the Pacific storms to work with. Some areas farther east may be more favored than areas into the Plains for snow risks.

I do think we should see some sort of colder switch into the 1st half of January…but just of long the cold holds remains to be seen.

The feature photo comes from Tedd Scofield (@teddscofield) via twitter/X of a barn owl out in a park.

Joe