Our snowstorm is wrapping up this morning with accumulations heaviest on the southside of the Metro with some localized areas potentially closing in on 10″ worth of snow.

Average amounts from south to north run from roughly 5-6″ to 3-4″ farther into the north side. Some interesting features set-up late last night to enable the southside to get the heavier snows, and at times cut the snows off on the northside.

Dynamic storms do some pretty interesting things. There were some thundersnows reported southwest of the Metro toward the Emporia/Coffey Co area, a sign of the dynamic lift with the storm as it was moving south of the region overnight.

Radar at 9AM showed the heaviest snows starting to wane, but now increasing winds are moving in, and with the picturesque snow clinging to everything, especially trees, there have been power outages.

Now, it’s time to shift the focus to the next impactful weather item and that would be potentially additional snow and some brutal Arctic air that will ram through later this week and into early next week.

This will be dangerous cold.

Forecast

Today: Snow tapering off with cloudy, blustery conditions this afternoon. Winds gusting to 30+ MPH with falling temperatures today. Our high has been in the lower 30s and we’re heading into the 20s today.

Tonight: Clearing out and cold with lows in the low-to-mid teens

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and chilly with highs in the lower-to-mid 30s. Blustery as well

Thursday: Clouds with highs in the lower-mid 30s. Windier in the afternoon

Discussion

Just a plain fascinating storm. Severe weather in Dixie, blizzard in western Kansas, snow all over the place… and an intense storm in general.

The morning analysis shows the storm at the surface toward St. Louis:

Note all the black lines… those are isobars. The more isobars squeezed into an area, the stronger the winds, and this morning and afternoon there are a LOT of isobars.

An isobar is a line of equal pressure.

The storm now is starting to unwind… still impressive though.

Snow totals seem to be in the 3-6″ range on the north side with 4-9+” in isolated pockets on the south side of the Metro, with a heavier belt from roughly Belton to southern Douglas County.

Here are a few reports via CoCoRaHs

This is also “heart attack” snow. There is so much moisture content in the snow, that heavy wet stuff, that as you shovel it, you’re blood pressure will increase and those with health/heart issues and back issues need to BE CAREFUL.

Essentially it’s like shoveling wet concrete

The gradient of isobars will relax overnight, BUT another area of low pressure will move tomorrow night toward the I-80 corridor. That will again lower the pressure and increase the winds, this time from the southwest.

Temperatures would normally soar to, if not above 50° with that set-up, BUT because of the snow cover, it will be severely tempered into the mid-30s, probably.

With most of the lift passing north of the Metro, the threat of precipitation with this isn’t great, perhaps something towards the Iowa border region.

Then we focus on the next more significant storm arriving later Thursday into Friday. This is connected to a storm near the eastern part of Alaska. It’s not the more impressive storm on satellite in British Columbia; it’s that little curl in SE Alaska

By the way, that system off the western Aleutians bears watching for next week.

That system though in southeast Alaska will move into the region Thursday night and Friday, and while not nearly as intense aloft as what we’re dealing with today, this will be a different animal.

The wave coming will be a good generator of lift, and while moisture in the atmosphere may be at a premium up toward the Metro, even less so in northern Missouri, there will be moisture and there will be some strong lift. That’s because the dip in the flow coming our way will be “negative” tilted.

What does that look like aloft?

See how this tilts from NW to SE? That is the opposite of most other waves that are referred to as positively tilted.

The image above is from the weatherprediction.com. It’s a great resource for learning about the complexities of weather.

These negative tilted troughs do provide stronger lift, and with available moisture can stir the pot and get better precipitation going. Right now although it appears the best lift may be more focused southeast of here… BUT we should still get something from this and with the timing of the Arctic air coming on Friday early morning, instead of getting a heavy wet compacting snow.

This would be a lighter weight, fluffier snow, that as I mentioned yesterday, would accumulate easier. It should also be noted that this could be another high-impact storm… 1-4″ is on the table with upside.

The GFS model has a more positively, but still strong trough, and is actually very bullish with potential precipitation totals with 4/10-6/10″ liquid, which IF that happens, and I think that is too generous.

This would equate to 6-10″ snow… again, I think that is too much. It takes temperatures down to 10° by Friday morning and at least 5 below on Saturday morning.

There will also be better wind to blow around that new snow, and unlike that heavy wet snow that we had last night and today, this will not be a snowman type snow, I don’t think.

Then the focus is on the cold and model output is really to the extreme. I do believe we should easily get to below zero for some mornings, how far we get below zero will be an issue.

Models support, in some areas, 10 to 15 below, which won’t shock me. I’m always leery though, because of weird clouds that may or may not form. We can still get below zero with clouds, but it’s tougher with the heat island expanding as Kansas City expands northwards towards KCI.

Cold air doesn’t hold moisture well, and Arctic air, because it’s so cold, and if there is a thin layer of moisture that gets trapped can easily form low clouds. IF we are clear though, here is a rough idea of potential for the weekend and early next week. This is for KCI from a national blend of models

There may be more snow chances next week as well. Like I said awhile back, this is quite the pattern that has set-up.

@kansashoops has the feature photo of the day from Lawrence

Joe