Good morning… it’s been an interesting last 24 hours watching various sources of model data come out. Last night there were various shorter term models that really started to increase the amount of moisture our incoming storm was going to crank out.

Taken at face value some data was pointing towards a 4-7″ snowstorm in the KC Metro area.

Take a breath… that’s NOT what I’m expecting.

This typically happens with our snowstorms here, 24-48 hours ahead of time. Some models start “over-producing” for whatever reason. I’ve seen it time after time after time in my almost 30 years of watching our weather here in KC.

Do you bite totally at these different solutions? No… but you do pay attention.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy skies and cold. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Snow showers may start mid-to-late this afternoon increasing toward sunset to steadier snow. Only some minor accumulations locally. There should be some melting.

Tonight: This will be the core of the snow I think. Light to perhaps moderate at times. Accumulations running around 1-2″ or so on the southeast side of the Metro to 3-4″ on the far northwest side of the Metro (map to come). Temperatures by daybreak near 25° Snow should wind down towards 4AM or so.

Tomorrow: Sunshine with some PM clouds. Blustery! Chilly too with highs in the upper 30s

Monday: Sunny and cool with highs in the lower 40s after morning lows near 20°

Discussion

We typically average out 1.2″ of snow in November. It just seems like it’s been awhile since we’ve had accumulating snows in November to me. Here are the November stats since 2005:

There was one big year there… 2018. Interestingly there was a 5.8″ snowstorm on the 25th. Today’s date.

As I mentioned earlier the data yesterday and yesterday evening became even more bullish on the liquid that the storm was going to crank out around the region. Remember though I need to take that data, then allow for evaporation (if any), melting, and then surface temperatures and convert what’s left to snow.

That ‘s also under the assumption that the “liquid” modeled data is all correct. Like I mentioned, there seems to be tendencies of over-doing the output in the 24-36 hour window.

Today’s data has sort of pulled back some, especially the short-term model data, including the HRRR and the RAP. With that said though, some of the data is still really cranking out the moisture including the latest NAM model.

The hi res NAM…

The experimental RRFS model…

And sort of the blend of lots of different models

This is all well and good but we’re coming to the point in time where we really need to see what is happening now… and for that here’s radar:

So this morning what I’m observing is a nice area of precipitation toward and west of Wichita. Moving toward the east to northeast. Areas farther north are getting snow, but at least this morning the models showing the heaviest precipitation axis focused into northwest Missouri may be overdone.

Again, trying to connect the reality with the model data. So the top model, the NAM 12K, seems too generous with those beefy totals from Platte County northward.

Also, in keeping with the ideas of the last few days, that the best part of the precipitation producing storm will be more toward the south and southwest of the Metro, where perhaps the better lift is going to be. This is where the radar echoes seem more beefy Saturday morning.

I’m sort of liking the general ideas of the bottom two pieces of model data.

Those would generally give the Metro roughly 1/4″ or 1/3rd” of liquid. That seems like something I can wrap my head around right now.

Now comes the part of the timing of the sticking snow, which is really what I care about and that is impactful. At 10 AM temperatures are in or below the 32° range from south of the Metro north and westwards.

The highlighted areas are snow reports.

There is snow falling in central/western KS. There are a few moderate snow reports as well starting to show up there too.

Here are some camera views from out towards western Kansas from 10AM:

So where does all this lead to?

This is going to be a gradual process for us. As temperatures creep above freezing, and with the November sun angle still sort of helping the cause, what snow does fall this afternoon will struggle to accumulate. Toward and after sunset though, that should change.

Now, the issue is how much do we get? Long story short, based on my expected precipitation output of 1/4″ to 1/3″ for most of the Metro (which is still under most of the model guidance)… that should solidly give us a couple of inches, and perhaps some areas could sneak in a 3-4″ total.

Alex had this map from this morning, and I don’t really disagree too much with it.

I think those more eastern areas from Ray County eastward will struggle to get over 2″. The area most favored for heavier amounts seems to be roughly from Lawrence westwards and down the Kansas Turnpike. There could be some nice jackpot totals of 4-7″ or so down toward and to the south of Emporia.

Another issue is that there is going to be a SHARP cutoff it appears on the far SE since of the Metro. Far southern Jackson County and southward, and to some extent eastward, roughly 50 Highway south may not see much accumulating snow at all from this.

That near Lee’s Summit to Paola line is going to be a headache for accuracy, whereas areas on the northwest side and west side have better chances of the 3-4″ values.

Here are the current advisories…

The counties in purple are under the winter weather advisory… the pink counties are in the winter storm warning. There has been an expansion since overnight to the south and east of the winter weather advisory.

There are always winners and losers from a snow perspective in these scenarios (and perhaps yours as well when it comes to your like or dislike for snow). The forecast above won’t be perfect.

I’ll consider it a success of most of the Metro gets at least 2″ of snow. I’ll consider it a failure if most of the Metro gets a dusting to 1″ of snow.

The feature photo comes from Jeffrey Dungan (@WodanKC) of the snowstorm from back in November of 2018… on this date.

Joe