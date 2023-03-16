It’s a damp start to the day in the region with showers around. Temperatures have remained relatively mild overnight thanks to strong winds, and today we should see temperatures recover somewhat before a strong cold front moves in this afternoon.

That front will send temperatures tanking and it will feel considerably colder later today compared to this morning. As the colder air moves in with some moisture left over behind this front, a fast moving band of wind-blown snow is possible between 7-10PM or so.

It may snow hard for a bit of time, and with the crashing temperatures I have been wondering about some coatings on snow out there, especially from the Metro north and westwards. Also the potential of wet surfaces freezing (mainly bridges and overpasses) this evening for a few hours.

It’s one of those buckle up sort of days; another shot of cold air comes into the region for the weekend as well. March has not been warm these last 10 days or so.

Forecast

Today: Rain with mild weather and gusty winds this morning, then showers with colder temperatures this afternoon with strong winds. Temperatures fall from the 50s to the 30s later today.

Tonight: A couple of hours of snow are possible this evening, then partly cloudy skies with blustery conditions and colder temperatures. Lows by morning in the mid-20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny in the morning with blustery winds all day. Temperatures recover into the lower 40s and during the afternoon there is a small chance of a few rain/snow/graupel showers somewhere out there.

Saturday: Sunny and very cold for mid-March. Highs in the lower 30s.

Sunday: Cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Discussion

Let’s start with the surface map… it’s a dynamic one with a strong cold front moving through the Plains this morning.

Ahead of the front strong south winds will allow us to get into the 50s today. Behind the front we’ll see temperatures crashing into the 30s and then 20s.

This front will move into the region around lunchtime today from NW to SE through the Metro.

1PM wind map showing the front. The winds will die down about 1-2 hours before the front gets here then switch towards the NNW after the fronts arrival.

Here is a look at the forecasted temperatures…

Then by 6PM…

There should be a few hours of lull after the front comes in and before the backside snow arrives. This would be roughly between 4-6PM or so… then after that a line of snow should be out west and coming this way so that by 8PM or so we have this look.

We’ll see how that band holds together as it comes eastwards. It may try to break up somewhat but we should see some windblown snow moving through.

By 10PM to 12AM the temperatures will be dropping to below 32° and IF things are still wet or perhaps in a few areas white with a minor coating of snow. We’ll need to watch for some black ice forming, especially on bridges and overpasses.

The snow aspect of this won’t last long and the strong winds behind the front will serve to help to dry out the pavement, so it may not be a huge issue, but I’d rather mention it than not mention it at this point so that no one is surprised by the potential.

Tomorrow will be a blustery and colder day. We’ll start with sunshine, but clouds will be coming in from the northwest. As temperatures try to warm up to near 40° and with a cold pocket of air aloft, the atmosphere may support a few showers developing. The next question will be what form will those showers take on because the atmosphere overall will be supportive of snow.

Temperatures may be able to recover to near 40° so the flakes aloft may try to melt a bit coming down. We could also get some graupel showers as well with this set up. While the coverage should be spotty, it won’t surprise me in the afternoon to see something showing up on radar.

After that it’s just a cold weekend with temperatures running 20 to 25° below average for highs and lows really.

Next week will be up and down as well, although more 50s are likely, so that’s a good thing.

Meanwhile…

Not surprisingly the drought in many areas of the west is shrinking by the week… see how it’s changed over the last couple of months:

3 months of drought relief for the U.S. West. Per the U.S. Drought Monitor, California’s 154 primary reservoirs have gained 9.9 million acre-feet of water with storage at the end of February at 96% of the historical average for this time of year. https://t.co/R29Dngu5LC #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YmVmHrf9Me — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) March 16, 2023

With 3.02” or rain in the past 24 hours LAX airport is now over 20” rain this season. (7/1-6/30). This is the most rain since 2004-2005 season and ranks 8th most since 1944. With a few more storm chances before dry season kicks in a top 5 is possible. Record 31” 97-98 season pic.twitter.com/EOmzScH0Q7 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 15, 2023

Today there is a risk of severe storms down in the southern US…

Including some tornadic potential in NE TX. Winds and hail should be the main items though for the stronger storms down there.

Last week I was writing about the earlier spring green-up/allergy start this year. The Washington Post has this data visual showing how this year compares to others for the KC area.

This year we’re nine days early

Here is a look at how things have gone this year through yesterday. Anything in the red is above average and the blue below average.

Lots of red in there, hence the earlier spring compared to average.

Next there’s this…

It's been nearly 10 years since the U.S. last had a F/EF5 tornado. We look at the climatology of the planet's most intense storms and talk with @NWSSPC about this record stretch without an EF5. Check it out :40 past and :50 past on @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/IVsakyHBlj — Mike Bettes (@mikebettes) March 15, 2023

This next item I thought was fascinating and may deserve a blog on it’s own. It shows how the snow amounts over the course of the year and through various months of the year has changed over the course of decades. Definite trends downwards in our region.

50-year snowfall change in all four climatological seasons using the ERA5 reanalysis. Focus more on regional patterns than on specific points. pic.twitter.com/cAOHapLCRi — Brian Brettschneider (@Climatologist49) March 16, 2023

The feature photo is from Ben and his drone… always cool shots!

No blog tomorrow. St. Patrick’s Day parade duties happen first thing in the morning, so have a great weekend and I’ll be tracking the snows arrival this evening for you.

Joe