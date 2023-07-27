I’ve been in Boston for a graphics seminar for the last few days so I missed the worst of the heat and humidity yesterday until I returned. I knew it was going to be bad because our plane flying at altitude was obviously cold but when we landed the windows were fogging up fast and I knew it was going to be a steam bath when I got off the plane.

The heat index surged to 120° at KCI just before 7:30 PM…the highest on record since the airport opened back in the early 70s. That’s 50 years of records.

There may be some adjustments though to that because it occurred at a time where there is some smoothing to the data and not at the top of the hour. Regardless it was impressively sultry out there.

The area has been placed under an excessive heat warning into Friday evening.

There is hope though for relief over the weekend and hopefully some rain as well.

One sentence forecast: Clouds and perhaps an isolated shower should move through today hopefully keeping highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices in the 100-105°+ range

Discussion:

So about the heat index potential record that may have been set at KCI.

These types of records are sort of vague in some cases but here is what I was able to dig up for you…

If you do some rounding you can see several heat index values at 117°. 2001 and 2002 and then yesterday.

However those are values taken at hourly observations. There is also observations taken every 5 minutes.

This was from yesterday evening and at 7:25 PM we had an apprx temperature of 95° with a dew point of 83° which if perfect gave a 120° heat index at KCI.

The issue is that there is some rounding with these observations. So potentially the heat index at that hour was anywhere from 118-120° which is possible.

IF indeed it was 118° that would be a record for KCI. St Joe had a heat index of 120° which was a record

These records go back 80 years

Back to KC…a record we tied though was the dew point record. We maxed out at 83° which tied the record going back to 2001.

All the data above is courtesy of IA State

So it was a highly unusual day in terms of the combination of heat + humidity. From a thermometer standpoint it’s been hotter but from a dew point stand point it hasn’t been muggier and from a heat index “feels like” stand point it hasn’t been steamier.

That data above is for KCI…which has been around since the early 70s. As we know though KC has had official readings going back to the 1880s. Previous to KCI there was the Downtown air port as the official sensor for KC…that data shows this.

Notice the 121° (rounded) reading back in 1995 (twice)

When looking at overall KC records we have to combine both locations. It is what it is. We can’t JUST go by KCI. It’s only got 50+ years of data. When KCI became the new official sensor for KC we merged what happened Downtown and then added in the KCI sensor data. Confusing I know but this is the way it’s been done.

So for KC in general yesterday’s heat index was NOT a record (unless we tied it at 7:25 PM (possible) and for that matter it was NOT a record dew point either. The dew point in Downtown KC was 84° back in 1997. For KCI though it was on both counts I believe.

This is your daily dose of semantics.

So what is causing this nasty spell of heat and humidity. 2 things…one being the relatively wet conditions on the north side of the Metro. That rain from Monday morning was evaporating leading to boost those higher dew points and then there’s this.

The heat wave generator. Let’s go up to about 18,000 feet. See that big H in eastern NM. That is a big anti-cyclone. It’s the opposite of a cyclone. The air with that high is sinking…compressing as it comes towards the ground and heating up

It’s expanded the heat that’s been in the southwestern and southern US northwards as we talked about before I left town. What we need to happen is for that to push westwards.

Same as above except for Sunday morning.

Guess what…that’s going to happen over the weekend. Not a lot west/north but just enough to put us back into NW flow aloft. That may allow us to see a bit of a reduction in the higher heat…maybe by 5° or so BUT also open up the potential for an additional thunderstorm cluster or two to move through the Plains, especially Sunday morning. See how the black lines in the Plains have little squiggles in them. That’s an indication of perhaps a disturbance coming down in the flow.

Hopefully that combination will moderate the heat and humidity levels for a couple of days. My concern then would be next week because that thing is going to likely build back into the Plains again and we may go right back upwards to near 100°. IF we get rain on Sunday we may do this (to some extent) all over again.

Here are the latest heat advisories in orange and warnings in pink/purpleish.

The Metro is in a warning as of this morning

Heat is a killer as we know and cumulative heat is a big weather issue for us sometimes. This is one of those times it appears. Be careful…use the common safety information that we talk about all the time in these scenarios and stay hydrated.

Hey it could be worse although Phoenix did get some rain and a drop in overnight lows last night.

AM #heat streak ends in #Phoenix. It dropped to 88° last night as storms dumped up to 1.02" of rain in Paradise Valley. This ends 16 consecutive days of 90°+, more than twice the previous #record. Meanwhile The 110°+ record is at 27 days & counting with 115° today.#heatwave — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) July 27, 2023

The feature photo comes from Bruce Fischbach in Olathe.

Joe