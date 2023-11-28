Good morning and it’s a cold morning out there as temperatures briefly tanked to at least 17°, the coldest we’ve seen so far this season. I’m sure it will get colder though over the coming weeks as winter starts in a few weeks.

The weather though today will be pretty bright and sunny. The snow field is still pretty extensive, mainly from I-35 westwards and northward, so temperatures will again be impacted by that.

Areas with snow cover will struggle in the lower 40s while other areas will be in the mid-to-upper 40s, mainly SE of the Metro. The contrast may be even bigger tomorrow afternoon.

There are a few systems that may impact the region on Thursday into the weekend. Right now the track of those systems is a bit of a question, farther north and we have bigger impacts, farther south and not much happens (aside from clouds).

Forecast

Today: Sunny and chilly with highs in the lower 40s on the north side and mid 40s on the south side of the Metro.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 20s

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and potentially warmer for some too. Breezy conditions with highs near 60° towards the Lakes region and only in the mid 40s towards the north of the area. KC will split that with 40s and 50s where snow is or isn’t.

Thursday: Generally cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s

Discussion

Well, our month for temperatures has expectedly sort of taken a colder detour after such a warm start. We were about 5° above average a week or so ago for the month, but now are running about 2° above average.

A final note about snow cover. How KCI had only 2.2″ in its final report is confounding to me considering they had .4″+ of moisture and it was all snow. Areas around KCI had over 3″ to almost 4″. It’s not the first time I’ve scratched my head regarding some of those snow totals up there, but it is what it is.

Strangely through, yesterday, while we’ve had 2.2″ of snow in Kansas City, Buffalo, New York had reported only .4″… so we were beating Buffalo. Its reports are also taken at the airport.

There are a LOT of lake-effect snows happening up there and elsewhere. These are characteristically intense bands but very focused in certain areas. A a result, it’s feast or famine when it comes to snow there.

While the airport is missing out on most of this, south of the airport there has been close to 12-15″ and it’s still snowing.

You can see the streams of Lake Effect snows:

So why does this happen every year, especially in the fall into mid winter? It obviously has to do with the lakes, a source of “warm” water, and when cold winds blow over those lakes you get lake effect clouds, and if enough lift, you get lake effect precipitation.

The two graphics above are via NASA

This is the season, when cold air masses move into the states, especially the northeast. The lakes still retain their warmth from the previous summer, and depending on the wind direction (and it can vary a couple of minor degrees) lake streamers form and just train over the same areas.

Some of these streams of snow are hundreds of miles long, and can actually span from one lake to another! It’s no wonder why some areas get dumped on and that will continue for awhile. The snow forecast through Friday morning.

and a close-up of New York

Typical stuff up there!

For us, as mentioned earlier, that snow cover is still impacting temperatures. Some areas in northern Missouri tanked into the single digits. On the Kansas side, you can see the swath of colder near lows today surrounded by less cold near lows.

Snow still having a big impact on temperatures this morning! #kswx pic.twitter.com/FhPnp9C14e — Kansas Mesonet (@ksmesonet) November 28, 2023

You can see the snow still out there on the morning satellite picture.

This will especially impact the highs tomorrow.

There is the potential of near 60° weather for areas displaced from the snow. The NWS has this idea:

I think those areas in the low-to-mid 50s are going to be closer to 60° toward the southeast of the Metro. We should be near 50° in the Metro, and would be near 60° if we didn’t have residual snows.

IF the winds are indeed from the south, even the southside could really warm up where the snow has almost disappeared. Then we wait for the next active weather period heading into Thursday and Friday. This will be connected to a storm off the western US coast.

You can see it clearly with our water vapor loop.

The track of that system will take it into the southwest United States then toward the ENE towards our region on Friday morning. It’s actually not a bad track for snow locally BUT… there may be issues with the atmosphere NOT being cold enough to support snow from this on Friday.

I do wonder though IF this can create some sort of wintry mix somewhere. We will be milder on Thursday ahead of the feature though, likely well into the 40s, but by Thursday night we’ll drop slowly into the upper 30s.

It’s NOT out of the question, in my mind at least, that some areas may see a mix from this. I don’t think it will be impactful Friday morning, but something to keep an eye on because the NAM is colder with the temperatures in the morning on Friday, and that would be an issue, especially for bridges and overpasses.

On the heels that first wave there are several others in play, too. Perhaps another wave later Friday with another mix or perhaps even snow on the table with that.

Assuming the first wave drags down some colder air, the second wave may tap into that colder air and have an easier time generating some wintry mix or even some areas of light snow. The NAM model is more in on wave #1 for the AM mix potential and perhaps some road problems.

Again something to pay attention too. I mentioned this last night.

Another wave is possible over the weekend. Tell you what… if the atmosphere is colder during the dead of winter and we get this set-up again… this is a repeated decent to significant snow set-up over the course of days reminiscent of some of the bigger winters back in “09 and ’10.

As far as the weekend system goes, odds favor rain with near surface temperatures too warm for snow, but again, something to watch, I think.

Lara Bee has the feature photo today from Blue Springs Lake of the full “Beaver” moon from last night.

Finally, a note of thanks to all of you who sought out the weather blog last week as the winter storm was coming. I’m constantly blown away by how many want this type of in-depth weather information, and man, you folks just click away on it, which is fabulous!

Year in and year out, when it comes especially to winter storms… the blog surges.

Joe