Maybe though I should’ve renamed this blog: “Remembering the White Christmas of olden days.” Farther down in the blog I do an analysis of the number of White Christmases by decade, and the results were sort of surprising to me.

I get it all the time, and typically it’s along the lines of, “I remember when I was a child and we had White Christmases all the time,” or something along those lines.

Well, keep reading, especially if you’re from around these parts. If you come to us from northern climes though, it may be different.

Certainly this year will not be a White Christmas contender. Temperatures this month are still about 5.5° above average and may increase more over the coming days since we’ll be running 15-25° above average for lows and or highs.

Forecast

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with highs in the mid-50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild by late December standards and lows in the upper 40s

Tomorrow: Generally cloudy with perhaps a few areas of mist or drizzle around and higher rain chances in the mid-to-late evening. Highs well into the 50s

Friday: Rain moves away during the morning rush hour, perhaps some mist or drizzle patches around during the day. Highs well into the 50s

Discussion

So I dove into this last night, after doing an analysis of the number of White Christmases we’ve had per decade. I went back to the 1940s and went through our current decade the 2020s (admittedly only a handful of data points so far).

I thought the results were sort of surprising. For those who were growing up back then, around Kansas City at least, there might be a tendency to think that there were a ton of years with at least 1″ of snow on the ground, but in fact there usually was not a White Christmas at all.

The way I tabulated the data was looking for 1″ of snow depth on Christmas Day.. .so perhaps there may be a couple of data points where there was no snow until the end of the day or something along those lines that then snuck in 1″ the following day. But for the most part, this next piece of data should hold up pretty well.

What I found surprising was that it wasn’t the 40s or 70s that had a lot of White Christmases. Many remember the brutally cold years in the late 70s (which we’re coming to the anniversary of in a couple of days). What I found interesting was that the 2000s were the decade (2000-2009) of the most White Christmases.

Again this data goes back to 1940. So from then to about 1972 it was taken in the Downtown area, after that it switches to KCI.

So any way… I thought you might be interested in all of that information.

This year of course there won’t be a White Christmas. We actually snuck one in last year when we had an inch of snow, or thereabouts, on Christmas Day. This year, the main complication about Christmas are the temperatures, which could impact the afternoon and the Kansas City Chiefs football game.

This revolves around the progress of a seasonably strong cold front that will be moving through the Plains and solutions for that front are still sort of all over the place. It makes a tremendous difference because ahead of the front temperatures will be well into the 50s, or higher, but behind the front temperatures will likely be in the 30s.

So, where that front is by game time is a big deal.

The GFS wraps the colder air into the region during the morning with falling temperatures from some sort of near 12AM high that morning as Santa is flying through our area. Eventually those temperatures get into the lower 40s during the afternoon.

The EURO also has the front past us in the morning BUT because there is so much warm air ahead of the front and wrapping even behind the front, a wind switch brings the cooler air into the region much later into the afternoon with then falling temperatures, which is possible as well.

The EURO ensembles are still showing better than even chances of temperatures at least 50° in the afternoon at some point Monday. While the GFS ensembles has this transition happening faster, and as a result, has only around a 20% chance of us having temperatures in the 50+ range in the afternoon on Monday. Again, potentially affecting the game.

The worst-case scenario here would be the front coming through with falling temperatures, blustery conditions, and some rain to add to the yuck factor… and that potential can’t be ruled out.

Regardless, at some point that front will make it through the region and next week will trend chillier. It’s not looking overly cold, just more seasonable, with highs in the 35-42° for more of the days, likely teens and 20s at night… you know, sort of average in a month that has been rarely average.

We can really see the pattern changing heading into January and it’s not likely to be nearly as above average as December was, and yes, at some point more snow threats will return.

There may be some snows next week (nothing too impressive yet showing up though) and then heading into January the number of threats may increase.

Also of note, and this happens quite a bit around here: The trend in model data is to show a system passing too far south of here for diminished impacts, then as we get closer it trends north for higher impacts. This happened with the last storm and seems to be trending with the system for tomorrow night into early Friday.

A couple of days ago it didn’t look like a lot with the main rains coming on Christmas Eve. Now the system coming tomorrow night looks to generate 1/10 to 1//2″ of rains in a more widespread fashion.

Something to ponder over the coming weeks when snow threats appear in southern Missouri from several days out and then perhaps start trending northwards the closer to the event we get.

The feature photo comes from Kevin E Lewis

Joe