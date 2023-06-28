After several nice days in the region with temperatures near or actually a pinch below average today will be a different “feel” type day in the region as hotter temperatures will be moving in during the afternoon hours especially as we chase the clouds away.

Dew points will be increasing over the next couple of days as well and both will be maxing out tomorrow, and for some on Friday as well as a 2-3 day shot of heat moves into the region.

There were a few isolated showers/storms overnight and there are a few out there early this morning as well but overall the forecast is dry and toasty. There should be a front easing into the region on Saturday hopefully increasing rain chances to kick off the weekend. We desperately need the rain.

One sentence forecast: A heat advisory starts this afternoon and lingers into Friday evening with hotter days and heat indices exceeding 100° tomorrow and possible Friday too.

Discussion:

The heat moving into the region isn’t unusual…it’s typical summer heat but it’s the first real “blast” coming in so just make sure you use some common sense and stay hydrated.

We also have an ozone alert again today…10th one issued for the year which is unusual. A combination of developing heat and ground generated pollution will increase the ground level ozone situation so that won’t be helpful either.

A heat advisory is in effect for many areas from KC southwards. This doesn’t include northern MO at this point. It will still be hot up there as well but there may be extra clouds and showers/storms tomorrow and or Friday especially to help reduce the temperatures a bit.

The counties highlighted in orange are the heat advisories.

We are certainly not alone regarding the heat headlines. Almost 100 million people are under some sort of heat watch/advisory/warning nationwide.

This is the heat that has been plaguing Texas and elsewhere for the last couple of weeks. Yesterday highs in Texas again were at record levels in some places. Generally between 100 and 112°. Look at the highs from yesterday, the worst of the heat was essentially right up towards the Red River separating Texas and Oklahoma.

Tuesday highs

This heat…is slowly going to expand northwards today…and 100° heat is possible into southern KS this afternoon, and if not today then likely tomorrow…creeping up the State Line. The morning data still shows this heat down towards the Red River area.

My thoughts that thunderstorms from last night (nasty ones down in northern OK has temporarily put up a brick wall to the heat encroaching northwards. Today though as no new storms form down there. the heat will migrate north towards the region.

Sadly this air mass transition isn’t really coming in with a bunch of rain. There are some small areas of rain out there but they don’t have a lot of coverage and the rain amounts locally aren’t all that decent anyway. Northern MO is doing OK with the rain this morning, especially from US 36 northwards.

So how bad is the rain deficits…well for the month of June here is where we stand through yesterday in terms of deficits.

KCI: -1.58″

St Joe: -3.02″

Sedalia: -2.31″

JoCo Executive: -3.74″

Downtown KC: -3.86″

Lees Summit: -3.44″

Pleasant Hill: -1.96″

Graphically this sort of gives you an idea…

Rain deficits for June

On the KS side…

Rain deficits for June

There has been rain out there. Areas that were hardest hit by the drought in central and western KS are doing very well this month. Areas farther east though…not so much.

So are there any decent prospects for rain. In some areas yes I think there are. Northern MO, which is getting some nice rain this morning…ay be set up for additional rains going into the weekend, especially Friday and Saturday. The EURO has this idea for the next 10 days.

Through the evening of July 7th

In terms of additional probabilities…how about the EURO ensembles with the chances of at least 1″ of rain over the coming 9 1/2 days.

Actually a 70% chance for us with decreasing chances farther southwards.

The GFS has this idea…

Now remember, while July isn’t in the Top 2 of heaviest rain months…its still not too bad for us…so we’re supposed to get 1 1/4″ of rain per week so there’s that too.

The hope is that a cold front, perhaps aided by rain cooled air from some of the clusters of storms north of 36 highway will sag southwards over the weekend…this could be a set up for rain for us on Saturday at some point, especially later Friday night into the morning hours Saturday.

The thought as well is that temperatures will back off as well heading into the weekend too.

We should heat up again early next week for a few days…90-95° type heat I think. Hopefully some additional relief towards the end of next week.

Finally…the Canadian smoke is back in a big way. Yesterday and today air quality towards eastern MO and eastwards is awful.

The worst air quality in the world yesterday was up in Wisconsin and Chicago had the worst for a major city. MI was pretty bad as well…a view, or at least an attempt to view the Mackinac Bridge separating the lower and upper Peninsula was a tough view…but better today.

The beautiful towers are back this morning on the @Mackinacbridge ☀️☀️ https://t.co/Wk2IaUomZD pic.twitter.com/EJ7NXWibWf — The Mackinac Bridge (@mackinacbridge) June 28, 2023

Meanwhile just to the east of here…the view in St Louis this morning…not good.

Air quality & heat alerts today throughout the Midwest! Check out these photos of smoke from wildfires in Canada affecting St. Louis County #Missouri this morning. The smoke is also affecting parts of #Iowa. Check the Fire and Smoke map for your area at https://t.co/eRS8ZJ08Ip. pic.twitter.com/ol8eb8BCDD — FEMA Region 7 (@femaregion7) June 28, 2023

The feature photo comes from Matthew Reinschmidt.

Joe