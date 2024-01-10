I was reminded last night about the long stretch of days and hours back in February of 2021 when KC was below freezing. There were 15-straight days where temperatures couldn’t get above 32°, and we’re about to go into another stretch like that into the end of the month.

I don’t think it will be 322-straight hours like in 2021, but it will be long and grinding just like then.

Remember that was the time when many here lost power, some for days, after the grid started to fail in Texas, and the reverberations from that spread through the region. Texas will also have issues with the bitter cold by their standards as nothing will be able to hold this brutally cold air mass back.

Hopefully they don’t have the ice issues this time like last time, which impacted their power generation, and hopefully whatever reforms they made and mistakes they learned from that event propel them to keep their generation going so that we’re not effected up here.

Forecast

Today: Clouds and sunshine. Cold with highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Breezier this afternoon as well

Tonight: Partly cloudy, but steadier temperatures after an initial drop. Lows 20-25°

Tomorrow: Turning cloudy later in the day. This should be our last day above freezing for a while, unless we sneak one in early Friday morning before the Arctic air moves in. A light mix is possible later in the evening. Highs in the mid-30s. Windier in the afternoon too through the evening

Friday: Arctic air arrives with some snow possible. Accumulations may not be too significant with a wind-blown dusting to 3″ possible in the Metro, with northern Missouri more vulnerable to something heavier. Increasing winds blowing in that Arctic air during the day. Gusts to 30-40 MPH possible.

Discussion

Another grinding cold weather stretch is coming. There is no doubt that this will be a nasty one and something that lasts for about 10 days, perhaps longer considering the snow isn’t really going anywhere, and that will tend to continue to refrigerate the air in the region until we can get back into a prolonged south flow of air.

So, let’s start with the premise of the title today: This long stretch of days ahead of sub-freezing temperatures. To do that I looked at the data and looked at the Top 25 stretches of highs under 32°:

There we are, from 2021…in 19th place with 13 straight days below 32° which ended n February 18th. Interestingly there have clearly been others over this century. 5 total…before 2021 there was another longer stretch in 2018.

So while unusual this isn’t exactly rare. 5 times in the last 23 years or so…about once every 4-5 years on average.

The 322 straight hours in 2021 includes parts of the day before that streak began and part of the day where it ended. I don’t think it will be to that degree this time but we may get close.

The cold air will come in surges and the initial surge is moving into the northern Rockies and the northern Plains today. Here is the 8AM surface map showing the temperatures in red. Notice how some of the northern reaches of that map are around 20 below.

The intense cold though is still building up there, and I’ve circled the area where it’s building below. This map shows the temperature anomalies for 6AM this morning, and remember Canada, is supposed to be bitterly cold during this time of the year.

That air will be spilling southwards today. Also, it gets colder the farther north you go.

That is the air that flows through the region into the weekend and early next week. Now, it won’t be that cold, like in Canada, but will likely be in the single digits on Saturday and Sunday, and there is actually the potential of temperatures at KCI not getting above 0° on Sunday.

Highs below 0 in KC are more rare. In over 130 years of records, that has only happened 19 times as illustrated below. In these years of a warming climate in general, this would be rare.

The last time it happened was in 2021 during the long stretch of below 32° days that I’ve highlighted for you, but before that it was all the way back in 1989!

We’ll see… the snow cover out there could be a big factor in this.

Speaking of which, the snow cover out there is impressive.

After struggling with snow for December since it was so crazy mild, by December standards, the nation is now 45% covered in snow. So these cold surges will be traversing over more and more snow, so that they don’t modify as much and remain cold.

So, if you’re wondering exactly where the cold is being born, as I mentioned it’s coming from up north. As a matter of fact, if you had a bubble of air and released it in northern Canada. That bubble of air would arrive in Kansas City and I can show you.

So, we know it’s going to get cold, and we know it’s going to stay cold for an extended period of time, likely at least 10 days.

Now about the snow.

As mentioned numerous times, it doesn’t take much moisture to create sticking snow in Arctic air masses. Another developing blizzard will affect the Midwest on Friday, BUT this time it won’t be targeting the Kansas City Metro area.

Ahead of this developing storm, there may be enough “warm” air above us so that if anything falls tomorrow night, it’s either rain or a mixture and we may not be set up in the atmosphere as a whole to support snow until Friday morning as the Arctic air moves into the region.

So, whatever we are at 12AM Friday (and it may be 30-34°) will be the end of the 32°+ air for awhile. Once the Arctic air moves in.

There are some pretty solid reasons why this may not be a big snowstorm for the Kansas City Metro though for us. The storm itself really doesn’t organize, in terms of snow production until it might be too late for us to get more than 2″ of snow.

This morning’s NAM model is showing a somewhat unfavorable track for a lot of snow in the Metro with us bringing in dry air in the mid-levels, and that isn’t good for snow.

Now we are transitioning into the Arctic air and that air can squeeze out the lower part of the atmosphere to get snow to fall, but how much it can accumulate with the winds blowing it all over the place isn’t so clear to me.

As a matter of fact, the NAM model gives us well under 1″ and areas on the south side nothing of consequence. IT does have Northwest Missouri though in a more favored area for heavier accumulating snows (2-5″?)

Last night’s EURO is also on the short side for snow too.

The GFS and Canadian are more impressive though, although their ensembles aren’t so great, assuming we don’t have sticking snow until early Friday morning.

While whatever snow we get may not be a lot, add in the wind and the potential of that snow blowing around, and it won’t be a good day overall.

Then the focus is on the bitter cold for the weekend. There is another system on Sunday that may create a swath of lighter snows in the Arctic air. We’ll likely to be on the far northern fringe of that, so I’m not expecting heavy accumulations at this point.

So, a lot of stuff on the table for days to come.

The feature photo is from Lonnie Knox of the frozen tundra of western Missouri.

Joe