There is light at the end of this bitterly cold tunnel, but before we get there, there is another speed bump that we need to get over before we see a pattern reversal, which will mostly eliminate snow chances and allow temperatures to warm up into the 40s.

That bump in the road is another surge of Arctic air that will be moving into the region later Thursday into the beginning of the weekend. This air mass though, while bitterly cold, won’t have the staying power of the current air mass.

When it releases, it will mark the end, for awhile, of the Arctic air mass incursions into the region.

Forecast

Today: Sunny and cold with highs near 10°… some may approach 15°

Tonight: Fair skies and cold, but not as cold as it has been, with steady to perhaps rising early morning temperatures. Readings in the single digits, but perhaps closer to 10° by daybreak

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs approaching 32°. Breezy in the afternoon

Thursday: There may be some areas of snow out there, one in the early morning and a better chance in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid-20s, but likely falling later in the day.

Discussion

Well, this morning is bitterly cold, but it’s not a record. The record will stand at -13° set back in 1977, but we still tanked this morning to near -10° with some areas even colder than that toward the north of the Metro.

The low at Kansas City this morning was -10 degrees. This is the 4th consecutive day the low has reach -10 (or colder) which is the second longest stretch on KC's 136-year period of record. The longest stretch on record is 5 days from 12/18/1983 to 12/22/1983.#KCCold — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 16, 2024 Some approximate other lows for the morning… there are some questionable numbers in there.

This Arctic air mass is going to gradually release today and especially tonight, but again, there is another one coming, and that too will tank the temperatures on Friday and Saturday. Expect thermometers to read well below 0° on Saturday morning. The record low for Saturday is 14° below, while somewhat doubtful, it’s not totally out of the question that we can make a run toward that value!

The record cold high for the 20th is 6° in 1984. By the way, here are the coldest highs for that date:

We may be challenging some of those coldest temperatures.

This air mass, as I mentioned in yesterday’s blog, is impressive. You can get an idea of how anomalous it is by looking at this next chart:

All those blues and purples represent some pretty darn cold air. Notice again the warmer than average (but still cold) temperatures across a good part of northern Canada all the way up toward the North Pole.

That warm air forces the cold air to be beneath it, and that is why we’ve seen what we’ve seen locally for a while. Typically when Alaska is mild by its standards, we’re pretty darn cold.

What has happened over the past five days or so has helped to push out a lot of snow around the United States, and while there are still major snow deficits across the northern Plains and into Canada, places that haven’t seen accumulations in a couple of years have finally seen “something.”

Let’s welcome NYC into the 1″ snows in one day.

It's been 701 days since Central Park last recorded an inch of snow on a calendar day.



Latest totals as of 7 am:



❄️Since midnight — 1.0"

❄️Storm total — 1.4"



The streak has ended! #NYwx — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 16, 2024

That was a long time coming.

Not to be outdone, but other cities have joined the 1″ party, too.

It's official! Over 1" of snow so far in DC & Baltimore, first time in approx. two years we've had this much snow! Through 7 PM

❄️IAD: 1.8" (breaks 1" drought of 673 days)

❄️DCA: 1.8" (breaks 1" drought of 728 days)

❄️BWI: 1.4" (breaks 1" drought of 716 days) #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 16, 2024 Those are remarkable stats.

Kansas City ended up officially with .7′ of snow at KCI on Tuesday, some areas though did get a bit more. I measured just shy of 1″ at the station, but while it wasn’t much, it created some big road headaches in areas where the snow didn’t blow around and accumulated.

We’re still feeling the effects of that this morning, too. There was a lot of slow going last night and a LOT of accidents this morning in the region.

The snow in the Tennessee Valley is impressive by its standards:

We’re not done with the snow this week either. There is another surge of Arctic air coming toward the region later in the week. You can see this showing up, and it’s easier seen when we go up to about 5,000 feet into the atmosphere and show the temperature anomalies.

This animation starts on Thursday morning and ends on Friday evening.

That final dump of Arctic air will be about the same as what we’ve been through, and with snow on the ground in many areas of the Plains, it really won’t modify as it comes toward the region later in the week.

The transition on Thursday will likely be accompanied by snow risks as a disturbance comes out of the Rockies toward the State Line. This fast-moving disturbance should create a nice area of snow, and I can’t rule out some dusting to 2″ potential from this with some minor upside, perhaps north of the Metro.

This will lead to messy conditions Thursday night into early Friday morning, and while it should be gone Friday morning, I’m expecting another school cancellation/remote learning day in many areas Friday morning.

That should more or less end this stretch.

There is one thing as well that I’m keeping in the back of my mind. As temperatures warm up later in the weekend and early next week, hopefully above 32°, the ground, because of the frigid air that’s gripped the region for awhile and all the snow cover, will hold on to the chill longer.

This may include the roads as well. The reason why I bring this up is we should start seeing more Gulf moisture get into the mix next Monday. IF that moisture gets here a bit faster, or IF we get some light rain even when it’s above freezing, the cold roads could still create some problems.

I believe we went through something like this back in the 2021 Arctic invasion. We may be too warm for this, BUT it’s something to at least file away.

Back to snow… and after watching the mess from the Buffalo area yesterday, guess what? More snow ahead, and a lot!

The next round of heavy lake effect snow is set to impact areas east and northeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario later today through Thursday. Localized event total snowfall amounts of 1-2 feet plus will impact similar areas that just received heavy snow from the recent storm. pic.twitter.com/EFjXmEv44X — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) January 16, 2024

These lake-effect risks will continue into Saturday and perhaps Sunday morning, BUT it appears that on Sunday evening for the game things will be improving to some extent with temperatures likely between 15-20° for the game, with perhaps a few scattered snow showers.

Overall, I’m not expecting the weather, aside from the chilly temperatures, to be a big factor in the big game.

OK, that should do it for the day. The feature photo is from Lesa Wardrip

Joe