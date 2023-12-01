November ended up above average by about 2° and about 1/2″ below average for moisture. We had 2.2″ of snow officially at KCI (it was likely more) which was about 1″ above average.

The 1st storm passing the region last night and early this morning left a solid 1/3-3/4″ of rain around the area which was welcome as the drought is still going along in many areas of western MO and eastern KS.

That was system #1, and of the 4 that I’ve talked about this week…that one will be the most generous of the moisture makers of the area in general.

System #2 will affect the region for several hours this afternoon and very early evening. With temperatures likely in the mid 30s though. Any snow will likely melt for the most part.

System #3 is Saturday afternoon and evening. That may be more rain with perhaps a few ending flakes, and system #4 is due on Sunday and that may bring with it some scattered showers into the region, so I may be adding that into the forecast this afternoon.

Then a break…and in time warmer temperatures.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy with a wintry mix possible this afternoon and evening from KC northwards. At this point no accumulations are expected locally and just wet roads are likely again where the precipitation falls. Temperatures remaining steady in the mid to upper 30s. We already had a midnight high of 40°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 20s

Tomorrow (Saturday): Generally cloudy with some late day showers possible. Maybe a light mix at night. No impacts expected. Highs around 40°

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the afternoon with highs well into the 40s.

Discussion:

I’ll be taking a few days off next week…so no blogs till next Thursday after this one.

The good news is the next blog will be focused on warm weather and perhaps temperatures well into the 60s!

System #1 did what was expected, Northern MO really didn’t get any wintry weather from it in the end I don’t think. Actually they didn’t get much of anything from this system while elsewhere it was a good soaking rain.

KCI officially had .7″ of rain from this. There were some 1″+ totals towards the SE of the Metro.

Again this would’ve been a solid 6-10″ snowstorm with the perfect track, but alas the atmosphere just wasn’t cold enough to support this outcome.

Next is system #2 due in this afternoon.

This is coming out of the OK Panhandle and will quickly zip through later today, perhaps strengthening a bit heading into the area as it flies through. Here’s radar.

The thought is that precip in the form of snow/rain will break out after lunch toward eastern KS and zip through the region this afternoon. The more favored area to see something is from KC northwards.

Right now a mix of some rain drops to snow is the likely outcome from this. Temperatures now are in the mid 30s…and not much change is expected today so what falls will likely melt on contact. So essentially just wet roads are expected.

IF something comes together a bit stronger and impacts a more localized area a bit harder there may be some slushy accumulations out there, especially towards the north and northeast of the Metro.

Tonight I’m hoping for some breaks in the clouds. Some areas, if those breaks develop may have a chance to see the northern lights, especially towards northern MO/N KS and IA.

Tomorrow will be a pretty mixed day…there may be some sunshine around in the morning then with another system coming in the afternoon and evening additional areas of rain are possible. Nothing too organized but showers are certainly possible.

This would likely be a mostly rain evet with a chance towards the overnight of some mixed in flakes but the lower part of the atmosphere won’t be overly supportive of snow till later tomorrow evening. That is system #3.

Finally #4 comes later Sunday. This will be a fast system coming out of the Rockies and crossing the western Plains. It will move through later in the day and into the evening. We should warm up somewhat well into the 40s and perhaps 50s in spots south of I-70. Odds are this next system will be all rain as well.

4 systems in 4 days…that’s pretty impressive and as I mentioned Wednesday I think…highly unusual. If the air was colder…this would’ve been an epic period for snow lovers with a major storm followed by several other events of less intensity.

As far as the warmth that I’ve been aggressive about…that is still likely. It may get here as early as Wednesday but Thursday and likely Friday are on the table for temperatures 15-20° above average.

Still wondering about the record potential on Thursday which is 70° set back in 1894. We need to have wind though to get us there I think so we’ll see about that but this is a warm pattern for December settling in for several days it appears.

Also don’t forget that we have our winter weather forecast coming next Thursday the 7th. It will be revealed slowly through the day. We started off pretty good for snow…there should though be a sustained sluggish snow pattern though for quite some time into the 1st half of December I think at least.

The feature photo comes from Peggy Jane Farmer. Lots of cirrus and contrails out there lately.

Joe