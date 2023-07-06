KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lots of clouds in the area this morning thanks to a cluster of thunderstorms moving through Oklahoma. We’re getting the blow off from these storms.

Clouds 15-25,000 feet above us will be streaming our way for a while today before thinning out this afternoon.

In the western Plains and Colorado, there are more disturbances generated tonight and again tomorrow that will move through the Plains states. This is the issue with forecasting rain for Friday locally.

Last night, the disturbance that is just giving us clouds was created in southeast Colorado for the most part. The trick is where is the next disturbance for tonight? Is it in the same spot, which will then slide well south of the region tomorrow and we won’t get much, if any rain at all. Or is it farther north towards towards the Nebraska border, which then would affect our region with rain and storms at some point tomorrow.

One sentence forecast: Storms are still possible tomorrow. but overall the temperatures are pleasant into Sunday.

Discussion

Of the many issues meteorologists deal with during this time of the year are things called Mesoscale Convective Systems, or MCS for short. These typically develop in the afternoon heating out towards the Rockies or the western Plains states. They’re important for rainfall in the mid-summer months.

One of the many issues, though, is that typically these things have a mind of their own. Where they form and where they move and how the evolve are all wild cards in many cases.

We usually have a good idea from days ahead of time that “something” will form, and if it does form, we have a general idea of where it may track. But how it maintains itself and a host of other factors are always tricky to figure out with strong confidence from days out.

Model data usually isn’t very helpful in many regards. Sure, they might sniff out the potential of “something,” but often their timing and placement of where things are and where things are going are not so great. This has been the case for the situation tomorrow.

Most of the models at this point coming in this morning give us little to nothing for tomorrow at all, which would be great news for the concert tomorrow night.

We’ve been forecasting a good Saturday evening all week and that too hasn’t changed.

It’s always been tomorrow night that has been the concern for storms.

Rain is one thing… thunder and lightning is a whole other issue from a safety standpoint with tens of thousands out at Arrowhead Stadium.

The one model that has been most aggressive in this is the EURO model, and it still is to a large extent. The NAM model has also brought in various rains at some point during the day. Today’s run though does not.

This run slides things towards the south of the region sort of like this morning.

Last nights, the GFS run did the same, although it sent some sort of outflow up towards Interstate 70, generating at least something in the evening.

Other models don’t do a lot for us either in terms of coverage of the rain for tomorrow or tomorrow night. The morning run of the HRRR model has two complexes of storms, but ends up splitting the directions of the MCS: One toward Nebraska at 7 a.m. tomorrow that is mainly moving eastwards along I-80, and the other towards southern Kansas and Oklahoma that is moving towards the southeast away from the region.

We might be fighting the clouds from one or both of these but we’d probably have very little rain from them if any at all.

So in looking at all this, and also remembering that these solutions may not be perfect, I think it’s fair at this point to lower the storm chances for tomorrow in general. While it may not be perfectly dry, perhaps the risk of storms during the concert itself is lower today that it was yesterday.

One of the other issues I was looking at for the chance of developing storms in the evening is the low-level jet stream that would help to create some lift as it was poking towards the region tomorrow evening into tomorrow night.

When this occurs, we typically see storms popping towards 8-11 p.m. moving our way. The data today though doesn’t really show this potential that well. It has a low-level jet stream at around 5,000 feet poking more towards northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, or even on some data not even doing that.

That would also remove an option to get storms going. So things are looking better for tomorrow night.

Again though, I’m cautious because of how these complexes rearrange the atmosphere in ways that we don’t know about from 24 hours out. This is the reason why I don’t want to totally eliminate the risk of storms and then tomorrow be forced into a, “yup, the storms are back in the forecast,” approach to things.

Let’s just watch tonight’s data, which I’ll be doing to have more confidence in lowering the storm chances even more.

The weekend as a whole looks good, with perhaps a few showers around first thing Saturday morning, but overall pleasant days for the second weekend of July.

Temperatures will be trending up for a few days next week though… nothing too crazy I don’t think.

That’s it for today. The feature photo is from Andrea Mercer out toward Grain Valley of the mammatus clouds from the past weekend.

Joe