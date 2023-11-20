It’s a good soaking rain and it’s been with us off and on for almost 24 hours now (as of mid-morning) and (un)fortunately (depending on your perspective) it has about another 12 hours to go.

So far rain amounts have been in the 1/2″ to 8/10″ range in the region. Some less, others more.

So, from that standpoint that’s great news. The unfortunate part is with this slow-moving system wrapping moisture up and around into the I-70 corridor region. This rain with continue at times through the day into the mid evening hours.

That’s not the greatest news for Monday Night Football at Arrowhead Stadium. Damp conditions are expected for tailgating through the game. At times the rain may be down to a drizzle or a mist.

One sentence forecast: Today is likely the worst day of weather for the week with more seasonable conditions expected for Wednesday and Thursday.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy with showers/mist/drizzle through the evening. Temperatures steady in the low to mid-40s

Tonight: Cloudy and chilly with lows in the upper 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with some clearing later in the day. Chilly with highs in the mid-40s. very windy too with gusts 30+ MPH possible

Wednesday: Nicer with highs in the 50° range

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion

Well about 10 days ago I started talking about this storm and how it was going to give us our best chance of rain in weeks. After a dry start to the month, we broke the stretch of non-measurable days of no moisture yesterday.

That ended a stretch of 21 straight days with no moisture, the second-longest stretch this year. Twenty-two was the longest.

The rain is welcome by almost all, especially for those with agricultural interests.

Totals through Monday 8AM… via CoCoRaHS:

The above two are via Stormwatch

It hasn’t been that heavy so it’s been a good soaking in rain. I got one of my winterizer treatments down before the rain came into the region, so that is a good rain for that.

The whole system is spinning around and there are other disturbances caught that are rotating around the whole thing. That, combined with the slow movement of things means the rain is going to take a while to push away from the region.

At times it may stop, or be reduced to drizzle or mist, and times it may be just a bit more of a nuisance.

Just overall a damp day.

The surface map this morning shows a storm down towards the Red River of Texas/OK.

That surface low will move towards Memphis and as it does so will wrap the rain away from the region later this evening.

Different set-up during the middle of winter with enough cold air around and this would’ve been a good rain to snow changeover event with at least 4-8″ of snow around the region.

Down in the southern US this storm may create some nasty weather today, including the risk of tornadoes. It’s been a quiet “second” season of severe weather down there… today though may be bumpy.

The main tornado risk is narrower…

Once this storm exits, the week as a whole doesn’t look to bad. There will be issues tomorrow with the leftover clouds behind the system, however, and that will likely create a pretty gray sky.

Also of note tomorrow: It will be the gusty, with strong winds around the backside of the storm.

These stronger winds will dump a bit more cold air into the region, but since this storm is of Pacific origin, it’s not really connected to the really cold air up north.

So aside from a return to more seasonal conditions this week, temperatures won’t be overly cold during the day after Tuesday’s blustery conditions.

This means good weather for Wednesday and Thursday, so if you’re traveling you should be in good shape here in the Plains and also through the country as well.

As we head toward the weekend we may be watching another system that will be coming through the Rockies. There will be some chillier air around the region and with an incoming system perhaps later Saturday or this coming Sunday.

We’ll watch for the potential for some rain or snow or both. Model data has fluctuated wildly over the last five days with the Friday through Sunday window being open for something wintry.

The ensembles continue to show “something”, likely minor, in there for later Saturday or Sunday. It’s just something to watch at this point. It may be a big “nothing burger,” but we should have the cold air in the region ahead of the feature.

Finally, check this out! A rare tornado in Arizona… in November no less. This was rated as an EF1 tornado…

WOW, amazing video of the Star Valley, Arizona tornado from earlier today. Pretty neat vortex dynamics with this one.



Link: https://t.co/v8bRJAFEFo pic.twitter.com/zAaRsOeojE — Nicholas Krasznavolgyi (@NickKrasz_Wx) November 19, 2023 There have only been 3 EF1+ tornados in November in AZ since 1950!

Winds were estimated at close to 105 MPH and this occurred near Payson…towards the NE of the Phoenix region.

Our survey team has returned from the field and determined that damage near the Star Valley, AZ, area was consistent with that of an EF-1 tornado. Estimated peak winds ranged between 95 and 105 mph. Damage information is subject to change pending additional data. #azwx pic.twitter.com/plMIwS90db — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) November 20, 2023

We’re also winding down the tropical season…

2023 Hurricane Seasonal Review: 1/



With only 11 more days remaining in the official NATL basin #hurricane season, and with no imminent chances of TC formation, let’s briefly review what has transpired to date.



1) By the Numbers:

(*) = 1995-2022 averages.



Tropical… pic.twitter.com/zE2ATkYNQy — Tony Brite (@tbrite89) November 19, 2023

Then there’s this…Ft Lauderdale rain this year….what a year it’s been.

Fort Lauderdale is now the wettest city in the U.S. with more than 108" of rain so far this year! This is the most yearly rainfall ever recorded in Fort Lauderdale. Only remote areas of Hawaii near Wainaku have recorded more rainfall in 2023. pic.twitter.com/tEj2DnmtQI — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) November 18, 2023

Meanwhile on the western coast of Florida…there’s this.

What a difference in rainfall from the east coast to the west coast of the Florida peninsula. This year Fort Lauderdale has seen over 4X more rainfall, setting a new yearly record for the site, than Sarasota-Bradenton, which could end up being the Driest Year at this site. #flwx pic.twitter.com/vr4lSDfcQR — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) November 18, 2023

The feature photo is from Danny Mcnair

Joe