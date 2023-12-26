Merry day after Christmas. It started to feel more like winter for seemingly the first time this month Monday, and it looks more like winter Tuesday morning with dustings of snow on some of the colder surfaces.

Match that to 30° temperatures and wind chills in the 20° range and you’ve got yourself real winter for a change in Kansas City.

The front moved through late Saturday evening, and that took care of the near 60° weather we enjoyed for a few days. Now we have a slow-moving storm, which will likely come over the metro will be the big weather-maker for the next couple of days.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy with flurries and patches of mostly light snow, although there may be times where the snow comes down at a pretty good clip. Highs in the low-to-mid 30s. Some areas may see a dusting to near 1″ or so.

Watch for changing road conditions just in case.

Tonight: Clouds with snow showers with lows in the upper 20s

Tomorrow: Cloudy with snow showers around, especially in the morning, and then more toward the Missouri side. Highs in the mid 30s

Thursday: Variable clouds and seasonable with highs in the upper 30s.

Discussion

This is quite the upper-level storm…

The core of it is in northeast Kansas Tuesday morning, and with the main jet stream across Canada, the storm is “cut off” from the main flow. You can see this if we go up to roughly jet plane flight level, and take a look at the winds around 35,000 feet up or so.

The storm is separated from the main jet stream. There are strong winds connected to the sub-tropical jet across Dixie, but the storm itself is just sort of meandering around.

With the profile of the storm “vertically stacked” the surface storm is also roughly underneath the upper-level storm…

So this ensures slow movement of both features.

A more detailed surface map showing the temperatures in red and the wind flow with the heavier blow arrows shows that cold air as fully wrapped around the surface storm this morning:

It’s an interesting and pretty unusual set up really.

Snow and some ice are wrapping through the Plains…

For us we’re now mostly snow…

And farther to the northwest into the northern Plains the counties shown in orange are getting heavier snows combined with the stronger winds… a blizzard!

Those purple counties stretching through Kansas are showing a winter weather advisory, as of this morning towards the west of the metro.

Every so often with this storm out there above us, various impulses will be moving up from the southwest and west, enhancing the lift and moisture in the atmosphere to allow snowflakes to form and fall. That’s what were going to be dealing with today.

My thoughts are that this process will allow some okay moisture to be realized in the form of snow. While certainly not a big storm, we may be able to get roughly 1/10 or 2/10″ of moisture from all this and that should lead to at least some accumulations. Mostly in the dusting to 2″ range in the region.

For a December that hasn’t featured snow through yesterday really, this is about as good as we can do. Road temperatures are in the 31-32° range and perhaps a notch or two colder, so be alert for some road impacts in some areas, especially tonight and overnight as the sun sets again.

This storm will waffle around through tomorrow, so the risk of additional snows will slowly move away Wednesday and shift off towards central Missouri in the afternoon.

The morning run of the HRRR shows the playout and you can clearly see the spin to the forecast radar over the next 36 hours.

It almost looks like an inland hurricane rotating around.

In the bigger picture the bigger snows will be toward South Dakota.

Just a lot of wind blown snow up there, too!

This storm will finally be far enough away from us on Thursday to allow the sunshine to return, but blustery conditions will continue even then

You can also see the effects of this system this morning by looking at the national temperatures via the OK Mesonet.

See the warm air in the east? That is a warmer flow of air coming up ahead of the storm.

Overall though this will be a down, then up, then down week with moderation on Friday and Saturday (the 40s for highs) then another shot of colder air on Sunday into Monday followed by more cold air.

We are still not seeing any semblance of an organized winter storm to heavily impact the region with lots of snow through the first week of January.

My general feeling is that these risks may not present themselves till after mid-month, but you can see how winter wants to start in with some bigger changes and perhaps some moisture, although to be honest the Plains may not be in the best spot for this convergence. This might be more directed towards the eastern 1/3rd of the country.

Patrick Dykes from Utica has the feature photo of the day…

Joe