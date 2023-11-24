Lots of chilly weather out there today as temperatures will not be as warm as yesterday, and with the breeze being rather persistent, there will definitely be a bite to the air for those out and about today doing some shopping.

This is a set-up to what’s coming our way for tomorrow. It looks to be almost a virtual lock that the season’s first accumulating snows will move into the region later in the day into tomorrow night.

There really hasn’t been any overall changes in what I’ve been writing about for the last week or so. It’s still a pretty fast-moving disturbance that will give us about a 6-10 hour window of generally light snow in most of the Metro.

This though may be a bigger snowstorm in central Kansas. Winter storm warnings are up now out there and there is the potential for over 4-6″ of snow out towards the west of the Metro area.

If you’re heading out that way for whatever reason, be alert to changing road conditions, including the K-State football game and some of the other high school football games out there.

Forecast

Today: Lots of clouds with some filtered sunshine. Colder with highs in the upper 30s and wind chills mostly in the 20s. Northeast winds at 15 MPH

Tonight: Some clearing and cold with lows in the lower 20s possible

Tomorrow: Perhaps some morning sunshine, then increasing clouds with some light snow possible later in the afternoon and into the evening.

There may be a few raindrops/ice pellets mixed in at first for some areas. The transition should be pretty quick though. Remaining cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s

Tomorrow night: Light snow continues. Overall a dusting to 2″ is likely for the Metro area with lower totals to the southeast of Kansas City, and some higher totals, perhaps over 3″ on the western fringe of the area, toward Lawrence and westwards.

Sunday: Turning mostly sunny with some afternoon clouds. Breezy and cold with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s

Discussion

Well, after talking about it for days now, actually I think this goes back to last Wednesday or Thursday when I started to mention the potential of something snowy for the end of this week, we actually have an identifiable storm this morning on the satellite pictures.

The storm itself is out toward Salt Lake City Friday morning on the right side of the satellite images below.

Snow has spread into the Rockies and Denver has had roughly 1-3″ of snow so far. Roads there in some cases are slick. It shows that it doesn’t really matter how much snow you get, just a little can create slick conditions, and that is my concern locally for tomorrow night.

This system will come into the the Rockies overnight and increase the snows toward the Plains into tomorrow morning. The set-up is perhaps better for a heavier snow out towards the west of the region tomorrow, and as a result a winter storm warning is now in effect for areas west of the region tomorrow.

The counties under that warning are in pink.

The more purple counties highlighted are under a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch (as of this morning) is more toward the Manhattan area.

Here is a close up of the KC region in case they issue a winter weather advisory for the area.

Again, to reiterate: It doesn’t take a lot of snow to make the roads messy, especially untreated ones.

This system will be the catalyst to a larger area of snow developing and coming through the Plains on Saturday.

As we go up into the atmosphere to roughly 18,000 feet we can see the system coming through the Rockies and into the Plains. Notice how the system is closed off into an upper level low, then “opens” up as it comes toward our area? This is common and also usually indicates a fast-moving system as well that might be weakening somewhat as it comes closer.

With that said though, there will still be pockets of stronger lift in a cold atmosphere that will generate areas of snow. Perhaps in some cases some pockets of moderate snows.

The NAM model has this idea for the way things play out…

The H’s represent areas of higher pressure… that locks in the colder air in the region.

For timing purposes: 18Z is noon, 00Z is 6pm…6Z is 12AM and 12Z is 6AM

You can see that we really get into the snows toward 6PM Saturday. There may be some flakes before that though, but the ticking snow will likely wait till around or after that for the Metro.

Overnight and Friday morning model data indicates a small uptick in the liquid equivalent totals (this is what we need to convert over to accumulating snows)… roughly 2-3/10″ seems common with higher totals west of the Metro.

Friday morning’s NAM model has this idea, perhaps slightly overdone. Again this is IF everything was just going to be rain everywhere.

Now the fun part: Converting over to snow and then figuring out amounts. I am somewhat leery of the uptick in precipitation totals that the models are cranking out, in terms of the potential of adding in an extra inch or so of snow totals.

There may be some melting for the first hour or two, especially if the snow is pretty light. Temperatures tomorrow in the mid-to-upper 30s will drop off quickly to the low-to-mid 30s in the evening. Then we essentially have about six hours or so of accumulating lighter snows.

The latest HRRR is starting to bang the drum for a 2-4″ snow for us, which I think is too much. It has 1+” by 6PM Saturday and that seems overly aggressive to me. This seems perhaps more in my ballpark.

I might dabble this evening with a thought of a 1-3″ contour into parts of the Metro, especially on the northwest side of the I-35 corridor. The area toward Lawrence and out toward Topeka, then south along the turnpike towards Emporia may be more favorable for a 3-5″ band.

I highlighted this potential last night on the late newscasts.

The NWS has this idea for the KS region… again, important if driving westwards.

They are more in the dusting to 1″ range for our area with 1-2″ from roughly KCI north to US 36. I think this is underdoing things for us locally, especially south and east of I-35 in the Metro

You can also see that the potential of 4-6″ snows out towards Manhattan and the K-State game is very much on the table.

The morning GFS is out as well and it too is bringing (if everything was rain) roughly 1/3rd to 1/2″ totals, which at face value would be 2-5″ of snow locally.

As I mentioned yesterday and the reason why I think dusting to 2″ has been my starting point is that I think a dusting to 1″ is going to be pretty easy with this… and 1-2″ is increasingly likely. The trick is can we do better than that. I mentioned that 3″ wouldn’t shock me, especially on the KS side west of the Metro.

I’ll decide this evening IF I want to bring that thought process closer to the Metro. We have a very late night newscast tonight… likely near or after 11PM.

I will be doing a blog update tomorrow late morning.

There is some minor upside to the snow potential I think…

Joe