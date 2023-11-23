Happy Thanksgiving! It’s a bright start to the holiday and for those traveling from point A to point B today the weather will be nearly perfect for all those travels.

Skies are mostly sunny this morning but cirrus clouds will be coming into the region this afternoon. Overall temperatures today will be near average.

The changes though start tonight as chillier air flows into the region. The winds will be increasing as well overnight into the morning tomorrow, injecting colder air into the area so for the next few days after today… expect below average temperatures to be the rule.

This is important for what’s coming over the weekend as a decent and fast moving wave moves through the Plains region. This will set up a broad swath of snow in the Plains, including a potential snowstorm out west of the Metro into central KS on Saturday.

For the KC area… the season’s first accumulating snow is likely. On average this happens on November 28th, with our first inch on average on December 13th. We should certainly get one of these, and perhaps both over the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Increasing higher clouds but overall mostly sunny and pleasant with highs approaching 50°

Tonight: Breezy and colder with lows in the lower 20s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s

Saturday: Turning cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Light snow is possible towards the late afternoon or evening from west to east.

Saturday night: Snow likely and chilly with lows in the upper 20s. A dusting to 2″ is still where my thought process is right now.

Sunday: Becoming sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 30s

Discussion

So I realize many will be in and out, watching about everything but our newscasts these next few days so the blog will be updated through Saturday so consider it a source of some updated information for you as well as my Twitter/X account @fox4wx and also perhaps some on Facebook as well.

We will have a few newscasts for you. Our morning news will continue as scheduled but the evening shows will be tonight at 9/10 and Friday night only around 11PM. Lots of sports these next few days, so enjoy the games.

The first thing to look for when forecasting snow is will it be cold enough to support snow. Right now, no, but that will change tomorrow.

There is a secondary push of chilly air coming towards us Thursday afternoon. IF you notice the winds perhaps start gusting to around 25 MPH or so…that will be a sign that some chilly air is moving southwards.

The map above shows the weather conditions in the region… the temperatures are in RED and you can see the near freezing air towards the north of here. That will move in as the evening goes on and with the winds a bit gusty…it will feel colder for the Plaza Lighting tonight.

So that’s the colder air that will be with us for the next 4-5 days or so. Friday will start in the lower 20s, and despite at least some morning sunshine at times, it will struggle to warm much above the mid to upper 30s. A lot of clouds are expected for tomorrow with breezy conditions as well. It will be dry.

Then on Saturday we again start cold and assuming skies clear out tomorrow night we may tank to near 20° or so Saturday morning. Then with that cold start, and clouds rapidly increasing Saturday morning, it will be a struggle to warm up much above the mid 30s or so. That’s an important consideration as the wave that I’ve talked about for awhile now comes into the region.

That data, especially the seemingly way too wet GFS model, is still showing light snows developing (perhaps some with a brief mix) later Saturday afternoon and evening. There should be some melting for the first few hours on the pavement etc, but as the wetness chills the pavement and as the night falls, I won’t be surprised to see some slick conditions develop on some area roads, especially on untreated surfaces and bridges and overpasses too.

The snow should mostly be light, but there may be some times where it picks up a bit in intensity. It should last for roughly 6-10 hours or so before sliding quickly eastwards by daybreak on Sunday. So it won’t last overly long BUT it should accumulate.

IF this was a more daytime focused event, perhaps not as much but because it is a nighttime event, the potential increases.

The atmosphere overall will be below freezing all the way up and with it being saturated in the mid levels through 3AM or so on Sunday… snow should be the main issue for us in the Metro.

The wave itself will move quickly through the atmosphere. The GFS is seemingly way too bullish, as it usually is, with the precip output. This is sending the forecast snow totals, even at 10:1 through the roof in my opinion.

This is the GFS… I think overdoing things.

It’s doing all that snow because it’s cranking out the precip liquid totals, and with a 10:1 conversion, you get more snow totals

The morning NAM is out and it’s not quite as bullish with the forecasted liquid equivalent. At face value this would be 1-3″ with perhaps some higher pops possible from Lawrence westwards towards central KS. A note the NAM has also increased it’s potential from last night to this morning.

The overnight EURO has this liquid equivalent…

You can see it’s not as bullish with totals…at 10:1 or so it yields this.

With all this taken into account and perhaps allowing for a couple of hours (maybe) of some melting which would cut down the numbers a bit. You can see why at this point I don’t want to come off my initial dusting to 2″ thought process at this time.

Could be some 3″ totals somewhere out there towards the west of the region? Yes, and there may be a 4-6″ something out towards central KS. Heads up if you’re traveling out there Saturday for some of the high school playoff games.

My colleagues at the NWS are in this general camp for a more regional forecast. This is through Sunday 6AM.

and a close up of Kansas…

Winter storm warnings are possible out towards central and western KS. Goodland was in the 70s yesterday.

I’ll dive more into the upper air set-up to things tomorrow morning.

So again at this point…I don’t want to come off my dusting to 2″ forecast for this event. A dusting to 1″ I think looks to be almost a lock at this point. 1-3″ is on the table, especially on the KS side of the equation. So, if anything, I may massage upwards a notch tomorrow night as we get within 24 hours or so of the system moving through.

The feature photo comes from Kevin E Lewis. Nice sunset with a sun pillar attempt as well.

Joe