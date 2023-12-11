Tell you what, after a weekend of looking at the model data coming in, there is one glaring signal, well actually a several. There won’t be snow for quite some time, and we actually have a better chance of seeing near record warmth heading toward Christmas than we have of seeing a White Christmas in KC.

The pattern, needless to say, looks mild to warm by mid to late December standards…without any cold air pushes of consequence.

There will be cold fronts, and perhaps a chilly day here and there but nothing with lasting power…and that means we’re going to have to rely on very late January into mid March for our snow to fall it appears.

We’ll save money on our heating bills, and the natural gas prices, propane prices etc will likely fall as a result of the overwhelming warmth that will be flooding the nation in general for most of the rest of the month…so that’s good news. For those though that rely on snow for a business…it won’t be good for awhile.

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and pleasant by December standards, with highs in the 50° range

Tonight: Fair and cool with lows in the 30s

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the lower 40s

Wednesday: Variable clouds and sun with highs 40s again.

Discussion:

Snow lovers, at this point I don’t have any great news for you.

The data that has been revealing itself is so anti-snow for our region it’s crazy.

For this passionate meteorologist, that’s a bummer. During this time of the year I stay up late at night…often till 1AM or so and look at the later evening models, including the EURO for any glimpses of snow potential and the rate we’re going, it appears I may be getting some extra sleep because there isn’t anything really worth looking at, aside from how mild it may get heading into Christmas locally.

So let’s start with one of the reasons why: a lack of cold air.

Take a look at the hemisphere as a whole, averaged out over a 10 day period…ending on the 20th. The reds are warmth compared to average and the blues/greens/purples are cold compared to average. Notice that those cold anomalies are mostly o the other side of the world, except for smaller pockets on this side of the North Pole.

Let’s extend this 5 more days…this is the 10 day average into Christmas Day and it’s not much better. The coldest anomalies are rotating through China and Russia but that’s about it…a lot of red showing…meaning warmer than average temperatures.

What’s funny is it was about this time last year that I was starting to see the beginnings of the epic cold shot that was coming towards us for Christmas week. Remember that?

That was a nasty 4 day stretch or so…here and through many parts of the country.

As a matter of fact take a look at the overall temperature trends from the 11th through the 28th last December…

Now granted that color tables are a bit different but you can see the flow of cold, relative to average, coming from western Canada southeastwards through the Plains and southeast US.

Needless to say things this year will be different.

December so far is running an eye popping 4.5° above average locally…more so for the northern Plains. Check out this map…showing how temperatures are compared to average so far this month.

There are +12°+ anomalies up there…

The end result of all this is a lack of snow coming towards us.

Take a look at the forecasted snow amounts through Christmas Day. By the way there could be a decent snowstorm in the OK/TX Panhandles and perhaps SW KS later this week.

That is a grim look for those who may want a White Christmas

In the bigger picture…the root of this is going to be some rather significant dips in the upper level flow in the eastern Pacific Ocean. Take a look that this average flow pattern around 18,000 feet.

The areas towards Alaska and off CA are big dips or troughs. The squiggly lines in western Canada and the Plains are ridges. The dips out in the Pacific will be responsible for flooding the US with milder than average pacific air.

Despite the start of winter in about 10 days and the lowest sun angle of the year coming…that air can still be warmed.

Now you can get a lot of clouds filtering the weak sun and that can certainly keep temperatures from reaching their potential but regardless it’s a mild set-up

So for the heck of it…here are some of the records for the 3rd week of December.

I’m doubt we get into the 70s…but some 60s may be on the table at some point down the road with the right combination of wind, sunshine and warm air aloft in the region. Let’s keep and eye on the 21st…that record seems low…and could be in play.

The feature photo comes from @ALittleCrayCray via twitter.

No blog tomorrow but I should be able to get a deeper dive out regarding my winter forecast thoughts on Wednesday or Thursday.

Joe