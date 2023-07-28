A bright but warm start to the day in the region and while the clouds today won’t be as prevalent as yesterday, there will be some wind to help take the edge off the hotter temperatures to some extent this afternoon.

The pattern suggests some chances of rain, perhaps not for all, but at least some rain looks to be possible into the weekend.

More importantly, this may help to reduce the temperatures for some areas that have clouds and remnant rains in the area over the weekend as the nasty heat gets knocked down some in the early part of next week.

In the discussion part of the blog I’ll be diving back into (briefly) the heat index records that were tied on Wednesday evening. I did an analysis for you yesterday but realized as I was talking about that on the air last night that I need to do a little clean-up on aisle 4 regarding some of the data that I showed.

One sentence forecast: Hotter today with more sunshine and stronger winds as temperatures soar into the upper 90s and heat indices approach 110° in some areas.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and sultry. Highs 95-100° with heat indices near 110°, perhaps higher towards northern MO. Winds will be gusty to near 25 MPH at times as well

Tonight: Showers and a few storms possible, especially towards northern MO with a lower chance of a few stragglers closer to the Metro early in the morning. Lows in the mid 70s

Saturday: Remnant clouds but overall another hot and humid day with perhaps a 5° pullback in the temperatures. Highs in the low to mid 90s

Sunday: Perhaps a better chance of morning storms with the potential of highs coming down into the 80s depending on remnant clouds and morning rains.

Discussion:

Yesterday’s weather was certainly influenced by all the clouds that were circulating through the region, along with a few showers. While the rain wasn’t very noteworthy the clouds were certainly worthwhile to keep temperatures at typical late July levels.

We have to have perspective on the heat. I talked about this quite a bit last night. This is the hottest time of the year locally. We average highs near 90°. This “hottest” time of the year continues into the 1st few days of August before we start to see a reduction every few days off the high temperature average. So it’s supposed to be hot.

Here in the Plains it’s likely to be very humid when we’ve had rains, as we’ve had. That combination typically sends heat index values to near or even above 100°.

This is normal. It’s Kansas City in the summer for better or worse.

One Wednesday night though we saw dew points pop to 83° at KCI. Tied a record high for dew points at KCI. With the hot temperatures we also saw heat indices surge to 117°…this too tied a record high for KCI.

Remember in yesterday’s blog I showed you some data as well for Downtown KC. While the data was accurate showing a max record heat index of 120° (1995) and a max dew point of 84° set back in 1997, I mentioned that those were the KC records.

This is where I was wrong though. Those individual records were set AFTER KCI became the official station for weather record keeping for KC. Anything post 1972, when KCI took the mantle of being the official weather station for KC sort of is dust in the wind if you will.

So what does all this mean? It means that KC officially set tied a record for highest heat indices and highest dew points in our overall weather history. With the downtown records happening in the mid 90s…they technically don’t count in the big scheme of things. IF the downtown records were set in the 1880s-1971…they would’ve counted and superseded KCI.

The data was there in the blog and I failed to check the dates more carefully. DOH!

Another note…we’re checking the accuracy of the 120° heat index value that I showed you at 7:25 PM Wednesday at KCI. My colleagues at the NWS are doing a bit more research on this (remember I mentioned the rounding error situation with those 5 minute obs that happens).

If the values are true, it’s possible we have a new record heat index and not a tie. The problem with putting our flag pole down on that is that I don’t have the precise data every 5 minutes going back to the previous records so perhaps something happened back then in between official temperature readings near the top of the hour.

OK that’s all I want to write about this for awhile. Whew!

Back to the weather. As mentioned earlier the clouds were a big saver for us yesterday. The forecasts of upper 90s didn’t have a chance of verifying with all that cloud cover through the day. That was a good thing.

Today though…not so much.

Definitely more sunshine today compared to yesterday. That will allow temperatures to pop higher this afternoon. With dew points in the 70s…and perhaps upper 70s in northern MO where the rains have been a bit more plentiful compared to areas south…heat indices should surge to near (or higher) that 110° unless the stronger winds help mix out some of the moisture close to the surface.

This evening a ragged thunderstorm cluster will develop in the western Plains and come eastwards through Nebraska. While odds favor the higher rain chances tomorrow morning, perhaps before daybreak up north of 36 highway, there may be some sort of outflow pushing out of the storms and moving towards the I-70 corridor to start the day.

This may bring some scattered showers/storms closer to the Metro tomorrow morning. These storms up north as well may have some gusty winds with them too. It appears the stronger storms may be more towards Iowa as opposed to this far south but northern MO may get a report or two towards the IA border region

The hope is that the remnant cloud cover and perhaps some rain cooled air flowing southwards will help to temper the temperature potential in the Metro tomorrow afternoon to some extent. Areas farther south though away from this rain cooled air will likely again see some more intense heat and higher heat indices in the afternoon.

Another opportunity for storms comes later Saturday night into Sunday morning. The EURO model and with some hints in the other models also show this potential. So hopefully that one will come through for some of us a bit stronger than tomorrow morning’s chance. Some may get both of these though, especially northern MO.

Next week overall looks sort of in between. There is potential for some higher and more intense heat for a few days, but by the same token we do sort of go into a pattern that is very MCS-ey. Where complexes of storms have the ability of affecting at least parts of the area.

Where and what time these storms affect parts of the region and the extent of the future clouds remains to be seen but the hope is that it can knock down the heat to some extent. We’ll see to what extent though because without those complexes, that heat wave generator that I referred to yesterday is awfully close to the region.

My colleagues at the NWS sent out this appropriate tweet last night.

🍞toasty — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 27, 2023

You’re hearing a lot about how the global temperatures are setting lots of records. This is true, and the bulk of the reason why is because the oceans are really warm. Not a little warm, but really warm. Take this snapshot of the northern hemisphere as an example.

The Northern Hemisphere's oceans and seas have never been this hot in modern history.



The North Atlantic just reached its highest temperature in recorded history just 2 days after the Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature in recorded history. pic.twitter.com/5YlIHTJNzp — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 27, 2023

The Northern Hemisphere's surface air temperatures have been at all-time record high levels for 11 days straight as historic summer heatwaves have occurred across North America, Africa, Europe, and Asia.



July 25 in the Northern Hemisphere was 0.44°C warmer than the previous… pic.twitter.com/6GG9lw28T4 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) July 27, 2023

The southern hemisphere warmth is especially being generated but some abnormally warm areas towards Antarctica.

The lower than average (and record setting) sea ice areas down there is the main driver in this. No ice, more heat into the oceans/seas in the Antarctic region. The land area is cooler/colder and the area surrounding the land is warmer.

A closer look at a few of the regions contributing to this record-breaking low sea ice cover (for the time of year). This includes around the Weddell Sea, Ross Sea, and Indian Ocean sector.



Find a map here of the #Antarctic regions at https://t.co/IIUpoChrhG pic.twitter.com/1snXT7dXFL — Zack Labe (@ZLabe) July 28, 2023

It’s been a warmer summer down there for sure. All this is contributing to the news stories that your seeing these days. Warmer oceans (and I didn’t even show you the northern Pacific) is all a factor in determining the global temperatures.

Let’s remember just because it happens in the USA does not represent the world. The US is only ~2% of the worlds surface. Antarctica is roughly 2.7%. 71% of the worlds surface is ocean water. 29% is land. The oceans are getting warmer.

The feature photo comes from Kimmie (@Kimmie2You) down towards 435.