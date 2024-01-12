I mentioned on Wednesday night that I was getting concerned about the potential of a flash freeze/glazing on some roads for this morning, and here we are.

As I start this blog several interstates, especially I-70, is closed in various areas from Downtown eastwards due to black ice taking unsuspecting drivers by surprise, and helping to create areas of wrecks and spin-outs that are tying up the roads or worse.

A patch of freezing rain/drizzle spread northwards in the wee hours of the morning and that was all it took from Kansas northwards to create a mess… just a bit of moisture on cold roads. The snow aspect of this, while I wasn’t expecting much at all, so far is really not a thing at all locally.

Some flakes here or there. It appears several inches fell up across northern Missouri toward the Iowa border.

The focus now shifts to the dropping temperatures and dangerous wind chills that are moving into the region, and will stay with us through early next week. The first surge of Arctic air is moving in now, the second surge moves into the region first thing Saturday morning, sending us truly down for the rest of the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy with a few snow showers possible, mainly from Kansas City northwards. Temperatures trend colder as the day moves along to the single digits later today. Wind chills continue to go down as well with NW winds 20-30+ MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder with lows 0-5° above. Wind chills 20 below.

Tomorrow: Secondary surge moves into the region. Temperatures trail down to near 0 later in the day with wind chills 20-30 below possible. Winds gusting to 30 MPH

Sunday: Bitterly cold with lows near 10 below and highs struggling to around 0. Breezy but not as windy.

Discussion

So, the colder air is arriving now. The front hit around 3-4 AM or so on the northside. Winds switched towards the NNW and started to get even gustier. Temperatures went from a chilly 24° before the front to around 13° at 8AM this morning, and we’re not exactly going to go above that for the rest of the day.

Since yesterday KCI struggled to get to 32° in the mid-morning then trailed off during the afternoon, effectively we’ve now been below freezing since around 10:45 AM Thursday morning, and IF we don’t hit 32° on Wednesday next week or early Thursday ahead of another Arctic air mass, we may not get to freezing until NEXT weekend!

The front that moved through is attached to a developing area of low pressure, that this morning was near Jefferson City earlier with a core of 994 mbs or 29.35″ or so on the barometer, and is going to go through a fast intensification process over the coming 24 hours as it moves towards central Michigan.

This rate of intensification may indeed qualify it as a bomb cyclone.

This is technically called bombogenesis. More a phenomena of coastal or oceanic storms, these things can sometimes happen with inland storms as well and this is going to be the situation with this and such a soon tom be dynamic storm system.

The definition is connected to the rate of intensification from an air pressure standpoint in the core of the storm. IF a storm sees it’s core drop .71″ on the barometer (or 24 millibars) over the course of 24 hours, it qualifies as a bomb cyclone.

By the time this storm gets into central Michigan it just may do that. It will be close. Here is the current map showing the air pressure. The black lines represent isobars, which show lines of equal pressure. You can clearly see the area of low pressure.

It’s creating blizzard to near blizzard conditions from Iowa to Michigan. The areas below in orange are the blizzard warnings in effect and more may be coming along the path of the storm.

As far as the wintry weather goes around these parts, well aside from the mix and touch of snow, it’s not been a big precipitation maker locally.

You can see the best preciptation this morning, all snow, is near the I-80 corridor from Nebraska toward Chicago where so far 3-7+” have fallen, and with the winds whipping around, it’s tough to measure.

On the pressure map above, all this isobars equate as well to strong winds, and that is an issue for the region as a whole and elsewhere. The map below shows the temperatures in black and the wind gusts in red.

Here are the wind chills…

Meanwhile towards Montana into Canada there area some crazy low wind chills

55-65 BELOW in some isolated areas.

Impressive.

So, at this point there is really no need to rehash every thing about the cold, aside from mentioning that there is a decent chance after Tuesday that another wave of Arctic air may push through for the end of next week.

AFTER that though my assumption is that the dumping of cold air in our laps will likely ebb for awhile as we transition from these temperature anomalies on Sunday…

to potentially something like this towards the third week and beyond in January. So our January “thaw” may start towards the 21st or close to that.

Canada gets less cold, and that means we moderate.

Now it will take awhile to get rid of the snow, which isn’t going away in many areas for awhile, but at least the back of the long lasting Arctic air plunges will likely be broken for the last seven days of the month, I think.

Regarding additional snows after today. There may be a couple of waves over the weekend, and Monday, including a sneaky one tomorrow that may give us some light patches of snow out there somewhere.

Accumulations wouldn’t be anything to significant though, I don’t think, but some areas IF you get it could see less than 1″ amounts with the high ratios and fluff factor of the snow.

There are no BIG storms coming though to give us a big snowstorm despite all the nasty cold air in the region. This isn’t uncommon when cold air overwhelms the pattern.

OK, that’s it for today and for the weekend, lots of blogs every day for the last 10 days, I’m blogged out! The feature photo is from Ethan Johnson up at KCI…

Joe