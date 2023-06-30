We’re now on the last day of June…and this also will be the last day of the more intense heat in the area, although the weekend will still be pretty warm, it won’t be quite as hot as the weather over the past couple of days.

Temperatures yesterday were influenced by outflow winds from the big storms up in northern MO. Areas from just north of Downtown northward were still warm to hot but not as extreme as Downtown southward where highs were around 100°.

Olathe and others saw their 1st 100s of the season. The ground is somewhat drier on the south side and this too may have played a role in addition to faster clearing late yesterday morning. Heat index values were near 110° in some areas as well. Some a bit above that too.

Today there are bigger storms in northern MO, and some severe weather, but the storm coverage isn’t as great as yesterday and the storms seem to not be quite as beefy, although there have been some 60 MPH gusts.

Radar this morning shows some outflow pushing southward too and that may tend to “firm up” though remnant outflow from yesterday’s storm. So once again we may see highs near 100° on the south side compared to the north side of the Metro.

One sentence forecast: While still toasty today it won’t be as hot over the weekend with storm chances later today and at times Saturday.

Discussion:

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs well into the 90s with some near 100° temperatures south of I-70. Storms map pop up in isolated fashion later this afternoon, especially from the Metro northward.

Tonight: Scattered storms possible overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 70s

Tomorrow: Variable clouds with scattered storms at times but not an all day rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s

Sunday: We should be drier and more seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s

Discussion:

As we finish off the month temperatures will end up above average for sure. Through yesterday temperatures were running 6/10ths of a degree above average…overall June will go down as pretty much seasonable. There was a mid month 5+ day stretch of cooler than average temperatures but overall each day was a bit above average.

June through yesterday.

The rain situation, though, hasn’t been good really, and KCI is at a deficit, although later today a well placed storm could change that and others situation to finish off the month.

Hopefully July is wetter. There have been good storms in northern MO, and they are somewhat wetter up there. If you’re wondering why they’ve been wetter, last night I did an explainer about the “ring of fire.”

This basically is a common feature in the summer months. As the dome of heat in the southern US expands northwards towards I-70…areas the area surrounding the expansion can light up with storms. These are created by disturbances that circulate around the dome of heat.

Aloft, it looks something like this. The dome is down toward eastern Texas and little disturbances, shown by the blue lines rotate around the northern/western and eastern fringe of the dome.

Chart at 18,000 feet from Thursday night

These little disturbances can create big storms as we saw yesterday with the derecho that developed in the Plains and circulated around the periphery of the heat dome.

You can see the sever weather reports from yesterday arcing around the dome.

The MCS (Mesoscale Convective System) that plowed through Illinois and Indiana yesterday originated in southeastern Wyoming. Around 1,100 miles of CONTINUOUS Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued! pic.twitter.com/60cFXZDXzP — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) June 30, 2023

That dome will gradually move eastwards today and as that does so it will start taking the core of the heat with it. That will allow less hot air to filter in from the region towards I-80.

The morning weather map is sort of a chaotic mess of outflows and a weak front in the Plains. One outflow is on the north side of the Metro…KCI with a north wind.



This boundary will be lurking in the region later this afternoon. With intense heating on the south side especially to near 100° it may be enough to fire off some convection.

This will need to be watched because my general rule of thumb is when significant heat breaks something can happen weather and storm wise.

Some bigger storms are possible later this afternoon and this evening in spots. Gusty winds and torrential rains in localized fashion are possible with these cells. Perhaps some hail as well.

The SPC has placed the area under a slight level 2 risk of severe storms.

You can see the better risk is forecast to be near and north of whatever boundary may exist later this afternoon.

There should be decent instability and a breakable cap so we’ll see if something can fire up, especially after 5 or 6PM tonight.

There may be some additional chances into tomorrow morning and then more scattered activity tomorrow with plenty of outdoor time likely tomorrow. Temperatures will be coming down as well into the mid 80s or so. Perhaps a few degrees hotter on the south side of town.

Sunday should be drier and somewhat humid before temperatures rebound to near or above 90 heading into the holiday.

There then may be less hot air heading towards later next week and with that comes the potential of more rain. The latest 6-10 day forecast has this idea…

Interesting and indicating the potential of disturbances coming down from the west north west and northwest. If true this could bring clusters of storms towards the region heading into next weekend, and with that somewhat cooler than average temperatures.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed.

There has been all sorts of severe weather in June…a very active month. Colorado has had themselves quite the month…and yesterday there was more hail…so much hail that it was piled up in the Colorado Rockies baseball team home dugout.

#Rockies dugout was almost two feet deep in hail up to the handles on the door to the clubhouse. Insane! pic.twitter.com/pEEQVEkono — Kelsey Wingert-Linch (@KelsWingert) June 29, 2023

Look at all the severe weather this month in terms of preliminary reports.

With a large number of reports yesterday, June 2023 will now likely end with the most preliminary severe weather reports (5298 as of 0400Z June 30) since June 2011 (8783). pic.twitter.com/QxA5QUclIF — Evan Bentley (@evan_bentley) June 30, 2023

By the way…did you know Las Vegas hasn’t hit 100° yet this year. A remarkable string of 294 straight days of no 100s. The longest stretch in their history. 290 days staight was their previous record.

Well guess what…that likely ends today.

Las Vegas forecast…then they surge this weekend!

So it goes.

Also of note…

Today marks the end of the very impressively wet 2022-2023 California rainfall season which began on July 1st. And while the rainfall totals are huge compared to recent years, they fell well short of being the all-time wettest. pic.twitter.com/1fclIry8mn — Jan Null (@ggweather) June 30, 2023

OK that’s it for today…the feature photo is from @Kimmie2You

Have a safe holiday extended weekend.

Joe