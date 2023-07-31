Well, that was quite the evening last night… strong winds gusting to near 80 MPH ripped through parts of the region with widespread power outages again, creating headaches for folks who have lost power, many for the second time in the last few weeks.

At one point last night there were well over 125K customers without power in MO and KS.

These storms, during the mid-to-late summer typically are big wind generators. Yesterday, the storms formed up towards the Dakotas and dropped down towards the SSE. As they entered NW MO they started to gather strength, and then dropping into the Metro they let go of the wind.

There were over 245 strong wind reports yesterday and close to 720(!) reports on Saturday. Over the weekend there were about 100 hail reports (1″ or higher). So the main thing with all the storms was the wind.

One sentence forecast: Storms around this morning with a few afternoon showers. Cooler too with highs only near 80° depending on the sunshine in the afternoon.

Forecast

Today: Showers/storms around this morning then variable PM clouds with a few showers with highs near 80°

Tonight: Another risk of storms although the the higher risk may be more east of the Metro. Lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered PM storms possible. Highs in 80s with higher dew points creating muggy conditions

Wednesday: Partly cloudy… still some lingering morning chances. Tricky temperature forecast with potentially highs in the mid 90s OR if there is morning storms around we may only stay in the 80s.

Discussion

On Friday I talked about how the region was going to be in the “thunderstorm go zone“. Well we are and unfortunately we’re going to be (at least on the regional scale) for the next couple of days. This go zone means that we’re in the “ring of fire” for storms around the heat generator that continues out west.

This “go zone” allows various disturbances to drop down from the NNW or NW and move into building heat and high moisture levels in the atmosphere. Instability is ready to be tapped and voila we get storms.

The wind generation though has been impressive with these clusters. Approaching 80 MPH in places, they wrecked havoc on power lines and trees once again.

Over 100,000 customers across western MO and eastern KS lost power and according to poweroutage.us. There are still close to 55K without power this morning with Evergy alone about half of that. For some it’s their second bout of no power in the last few weeks.

The severe level winds from the thunderstorms stretch from NW MO toward Branson

As mentioned this is the second bad cluster of storms in the last few weeks. The 14th was also a very bad scenario with folks without power, in some cases, for upwards of a week.

July 14th wind swath

We’re running out of tree limbs to come down (he said kiddingly).

Radar this morning shows the main action shifting eastwards.

There are still some areas of rain in southern NE that is moving towards the ESE. Areas, especially north of the Metro, may see some additional lighter rains this morning.

The rain for July has been impressive in some areas. For KCI .43″ through 9:30 AM overnight means our monthly total is up to almost 5.5″ of rain. That’s nicely above average by about 1″ or so for July.

This rain and the associated clouds will also guarantee the first below average month for temperatures since July, and the second one of seven so far this year.

The atmosphere is sort of a mess this morning of various boundaries and thunderstorm clusters. There is a boundary towards the south and west of the region.

Winds about 5,000 feet up are overriding that boundary (the low level jet stream) and have helped to generate thunderstorms.

That boundary is going to be around for awhile and tonight the low level jet will again strengthen. Perhaps more directed towards western MO though.

We’ll see how that plays out because of everything happening this morning. Some locally heavy rains and perhaps some gusty winds are possible, Right now it appears more off toward the east of the Metro than targeting the Metro. Updates on the news on this potential today and this evening.

Then the issue becomes Wednesday. What happens to the heat that is trying to press into the region. On the assumption there aren’t storms around, we may well see temperatures and heat indices soar again. The morning run of the hi res NAM model shows this potential.

With dew points well into the 70s the potential for heat indices soaring above 105° is increasing again.

Storms, potentially severe, will be possible again as a cold front moves southwards. This front and the connected west to east flow aloft that will be dropping southwards towards the Plains may allow continued periodic chances of rain into the weekend and early next week.

This will all result in a cooler temperatures mostly next week. This doesn’t mean every day will be below average BUT it does mean the overall trend won’t be as hot.

Finally a couple of heat tidbits to finish off this blog.

The record streak of 100+ high temperatures at El Paso ended today, with a high temperature this afternoon of 97. The streak lasted 44 days which was 21 days longer than the old record streak set back in 1994. #heat #txwx pic.twitter.com/cklTY3cizk — NWS El Paso (@NWSElPaso) July 31, 2023

Wanted to understand how much higher the daily N. Atlantic temperatures are compared to the *previous record* for that day. So calculated it going back to 1981. As well as the warmth itself, the 2023 warmth record "delta" is so much higher than we've seen before. pic.twitter.com/5CcGw3LyBx — Richard Dixon (@catinsight) July 30, 2023

Just updated this chart on the extent of Canadian wildfires for the end of July 🇨🇦🌳



12.3 million hectares burned so far this year.



Already far past the 7.6 million hectares burned in 1989. pic.twitter.com/xvtG6yPEMs — Hannah Ritchie (@_HannahRitchie) July 30, 2023

This is fascinating… Las Vegas waited forever this year for their 1st 100° day (by their standards). Well look at this…

Interesting stat of the day:



The last 2 weeks have been the hottest 14-day stretch ever recorded in Las Vegas. 🥵



Average high: 112.3°

Average low: 89.1°

Average temperature: 100.7° #nvwx #vegasweather — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 30, 2023

The feature photo comes from Charley Caron down in Garnett of the storms blowing in.

Joe