It’s nice to be back in KC after about 5 days out in AZ checking on how my mom is doing out there. The weather was spectacular, as it usually is during this time of the year — 60s and 70s with 40s at night. Really just perfect.

I brought back the warmth with me as yesterday temperatures were about 15° above average and today should be close to 20° above average (with a lot of wind).

This warm weather was expected for about 10 days…and it’s coming in a big way. It won’t be a record…that being 70° set back in 1894…but we’ll be in the neighborhood for sure.

There is a cold front that will be impacting the region later tomorrow with rain developing and a chillier weekend.

There is a small chance of a few flakes up in northern MO behind our next storm…but overall the rain, while not a lot, and some areas need more, will be mostly welcome I think as parts of the area are still fighting severe drought conditions

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, very windy and warm with highs in the mid 60s. Winds may gust 30-40 MPH this afternoon.

Tonight: Fair skies and remaining mild overall with breezy conditions continuing. Lows in the 40s

Tomorrow: Showers developing later in the day. Still mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Less wind.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s

Sunday: Sunny and pleasant with highs in the 40s

Discussion:

We got snow a couple of weeks ago, and since then not so much. And while there may be a couple of flakes early Saturday morning — and that isn’t looking too promising for us locally, perhaps northern MO may see something — in the big picture of things there really isn’t any snow of significance showing up for quite some time.

It’s also sort of ironic that as we reveal our thoughts for the winter forecast for snow amounts this season. Temperatures today will be running almost 20° above average.

The record today is 70° set back in 1894…one of our oldest records. We won’t get there but we will enjoy one of the warmest December 7th’s in KC weather history going back about 130 years.

Here is a look at the warmest December 7ths in KC weather history.

We should be in the 63-66° range this afternoon I think. Again not a record…but elsewhere there will be record challenging highs as the map below shows

In terms of how this goes compared to what the 1st week of December has produced in the past…

Today’s set up was well forecast for last week. I knew today would be an aggressively warm day…and while the models were not as aggressive…local knowledge was the tipping point to forecast mid 60s a week ahead of the pack since the models were generally in the mid 50s last week at this time for today. Now let’s see if we get there.

The winds today will be impressive as well. Aloft the winds will be cranking at 50-60 MPH about 4-5000 feet up this afternoon. While the winds won’t be that strong here at the surface, they should at least gust to near 40 MPH or so this afternoon.

Things though will be changing tomorrow and especially Saturday with chillier air coming back but since this storm, as many of it’s previous storms isn’t connected to any Canadian or arctic air, the chill coming will really be a return to near average overall.

There should be another decent surface low coming tomorrow night with once again another pretty favorable track for snow here in the Metro BUT again the air on flowing in behind the storm won’t be cold enough to generate any snow of consequence locally. The only chance of some flakes appears to be towards the IA border and those appear of little significance.

Basically in the big picture it appears temperatures will be near to above average all the way into Christmas week at the rate we’re going. Here is the 8-14 day forecast…

For snow lovers it’s a really bad look and the extended model data is not good at all for snow, at least over the past couple of days. Take a look.

1st the EURO data

Now the GFS…

That gets us to just before Christmas.

Right now my chances of us having a White Christmas is about 5% — not good.

Something else that’s interesting is the lack of snow up north. Let’s go up into Canada…this goes out 15 days or so.

There are large sections in central and parts of western Canada with nothing at all and that snow in south-central Canada, happens in the next few days and will likely melt with the overall warmth ahead into Christmas week

Take a look at above average weather (still chilly but not as chilly) up there for the 10 day period ending on the 21st

It’s a look of NOT seeing any arctic flow entering the pattern.

There should still be some systems and storms to watch though…but we’re going to need the storms to generate their own cold air to some extent and watch for rain to snow transitions locally. Again though nothing glaring showing up right now for awhile.

We need the moisture too…while parts of the area are not in drought conditions, others in northern and central MO are…

Meanwhile in KS…

NE KS is in severe drought conditions.

Tomorrow’s blog will be a recap of the winter forecast, and next week I may dive deeper into my thoughts with some additional analysis. My days off kind of messed that timing off.

The feature photo is from @KCMO_Grizzle from the other day. We continue to have some nece sunrise/sets lately.

Enjoy the warmth!

Joe