Got to say… I’m impressed by this. It’s rare these days in a warming climate that we achieve what we’ve done in the last couple of days. Record lows yesterday down to -12, then this morning even colder, down to -16°. Both mornings are the coldest lows we’re seen since 1989.

Today’s low of -16° goes into the Top 20 of ALL-TIME coldest temperatures in Kansas City.

That’s impressive, and for those who went to the game on Saturday night, you may now just be thawing out I guess. The coldest Chiefs game in their history and the fourth-coldest NFL game on record.

So, if you’re wondering when this ends, well, we get a break on Wednesday, but another Arctic shot (the last for this series) comes in afterwards, and that send temperatures tanking again into Saturday before we moderate on Sunday.

There could be more Chiefs implications because that will be another cold game Saturday afternoon IF we play the Steelers here at home.

Forecast

Today: Areas of mostly light snow moving through with accumulations of a dusting to 1″ possible. Highs between 0 and +5°

Tonight: Clearing out and bitterly cold with lows down to -10° or colder

Tomorrow: Fair skies and still cold with highs near 10°

Wednesday: Better but cold with highs near 30°

Discussion

Well, the records are tumbling. Yesterday we set a record low for the day at -12° and a record cold high of -3° for the day. The all-time coldest high was back in 1989 at -8°.

Today we already broke a record for the lowest temperature on today’s date, a record shattering -16°. The former record was -10° in 1979. Odds are the record cold high will be broken for today’s date as well: 6° in 1972 is the current record cold high for today’s date.

1979 is a year that keeps coming up with regard to the records these days, as is 1983 and 1989.

Take a look at the coldest temperatures on record for Kansas City:

Our -16° slots in in that Top 20 at the bottom.

That’s impressive. Here is something else to think about: Remember the summer months when we were setting records for the hottest heat index? There were 120°+ and even a ridiculous 134° in Lawrence… well, at 1AM on the 14th we tanked at KCI to a wind chill of -34°!

In Lawrence, I believe the lowest wind chill was -32° at 11PM on the 13th. Think about that… that is a extreme of 166° in Lawrence with KCI roughly 155° of a swing.

This Arctic air is expansive through the Plains and Rockies. These are the temperature anomalies at 6AM:

You can see the extent of things. Notice, compared to average the warmth across the Hudson Bay-Canada region with all the red colors, where temperatures up there are an astounding 50°+ above their average. And in the purple Arctic air, close to 60° below average in spots.

So, what is the reality on the ground when it comes to these extremes? Take a look.

Here is a close up of the Metro region:

On these maps KCI is showing a -17° low, and there is a -26° showing up in northeastern Cass County. For KCI, we believe there is a rounding error in the data, so -16° stands, and I think there may be a sensor error in northeastern Cass County, but weird things happen in Arctic air masses, and IF that sensor is in a lower area where cold air drains, it’s not crazy perhaps.

Regardless of all that, this is impressive cold and perhaps once in a generation type stuff.

So much to say about this, but I’m sure many are wondering, “OK, that was fun, but time to move along now.”

And we will. Wednesday will moderate, but another Arctic surge moves afterwards, tanking the temperatures again. Sub-zero is on the table again on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings, with single-digit highs on Friday and Saturday.

The good news is that this is the last in the series of Arctic surges, and 40s are lurking down the road as expected.

So, there is a pattern reversal coming.

The pattern now, as we go up to around 20,000 feet, pure and nasty cold air coming down from Canada

Almost 50% of the country has a blanket of snow on the ground, including many areas of the Tennessee Valley, and even into the Deep South.

And a close up of our region:

Then look where we are in one week… next Monday:

Warmer flow, Canada has more Pacific air moving in, and we go back to a milder regime with rain chances and fewer snow chances.

So when Canada cuts off the cold air building, when left to our own devices we warm-up. First though we need to get rid of the snow that is expansive through the region and that will take into next week to happen with the next Arctic surge coming later in the week.

Ben has the feature photo of the day with the frozen tundra of Kansas City

Joe