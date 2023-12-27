It’s still snowing out there with areas of mostly light snow along the State Line as I start this blog Wednesday morning. It’s essentially been snowing, at various intensities, for more than 30 hours, with perhaps an hour here or there with no snow.

And yet, all we can muster is a few tenths of an inch officially here in Kansas City.

With temperatures around 32-35° during the day, and not dropping too much at night, sticking snow is tougher to come by. It was interesting though that last night as soon as the sun went down, snow started to stick to car tops and some grassy surfaces almost like clockwork.

Thankfully the roads never had too many issues, perhaps a slick spot here or there, but overall they remain(ed) mostly just wet.

Forecast

Today: Cloudy with periods of light snow. Steady temperatures in the mid 30s or so

Tonight: Cloudy with a few flurries possible and lows remain around 30°

Tomorrow: Variable clouds, hopefully a few sun breaks. Seasonable with highs in the upper 30s

Friday: More sunshine and milder with highs in the lower to maybe middle 40s

Discussion

Well, despite the chill recently, the month is still running about 7.5° above average, one of the warmer Decembers on record, too. As of yesterday we’re 13th-warmest and we’ve only had three days below average this month!

What’s interesting is that it was more than 2° warmer on average just two years ago.

So it goes… it can snow for hours on end, and yet we mostly can’t get even one inch of snow officially. The benefit I guess for crazy mild temperature this month.

Look at these departures from normal for the month so far:

The upper Midwest and the northern Plains are running 10-15° above average.

In terms of rankings:

Several places in Minnesota, including Duluth and Minneapolis, are having their warmest December in weather record history with five days to go in the month. Add in Milwaukee and Muskegon, Michigan, too, to that and Fargo, North Dakota.

January will be different. There are going to be changes to the weather pattern next month and cold air will finally get involved in the pattern. We have an upper-level storm spinning around the region, a somewhat rare, slow-moving system that has been waffling around the region for the past 24 hours and is still out there.

It’s actually pivoting around western Missouri this morning.

You can see its core toward Warrensburg. Surrounding this is a massive, though shrinking, area of precipitation.

At the surface the low is also near Warrensburg. I’ve highlighted the areas of snow as well in the reports. Toward St Louis this morning, it’s more of a rain thing.

The bizarreness to the pattern though, and one of the many reasons why we’re struggling to get real snow around here to stick, is that the storm is so far removed from the nasty cold air that it just can’t generate enough cold air on its own.

Relative to average take a look at this map from this morning.

See all that orange and red and burnt coloring? Those are temperatures at 6AM above average. You can see the swirl of chillier than average temperatures in central Kansas curling into the storm.

Look at northern Canada. It’s been that way for weeks with some areas up there are running 40-50° above average in a place that gets VERY little sunshine/daylight at all.

Now, it’s still cold up there, mostly -5 to -15°C, which is roughly around 24° to around 5°, but when they should be closer to 30 to 40 below… it’s “different.”

There is some snow up there, but whatever it is combined with all this Pacific air dominating the pattern doesn’t allow colder air masses to maintain themselves well coming southwards.

The storm that is affecting us now is removed from the colder air sources that are out there, and as a result, it’s getting hard for us to drop into the 20s. Remarkable at the end of December!

So, what needs to change for us to actually get winter? One thing for sure: Canada needs to get colder. It’s really tough for us to stay cold for any length of time, unless they get colder up there and to a large extent start seeing more snow, not only there but into Canada as well.

So, let’s look at how things will be changing over the coming few weeks as colder air finally returns into pattern. We start with these anomalies:

See all that red+ coloring up there?

By next Tuesday evening, January 2, we get to here:

Not a lot of change up there, but perhaps just a suggestion of something chillier than average in the Northwest Territories.

Now, let’s get to NEXT Sunday evening, January 7th. This is where we can see the changes kicking in. The wave of Pacific warmth is being shunted and now Canada is getting colder than average

Let’s go more forward… toward the 10th.

That colder air has been released into the states and is now dominating the pattern from coast-to-coast, which also is unusual.

There are areas of blues and purples above that reflect the snow cover potential adding to the chill. That remains to be seen.

So, it’s a process that will still take some time to play out, but I am confident that January overall will be chillier than what we’ve been through, and that real winter will be kicking into gear with future colder shots of air and more real sticking snow risks showing up.

There are also more thoughts that even colder air will be playing a role into things towards late month as well. So while December may be the month that triggers an above average winter as a whole, I doubt we see temperatures so far above average so consistently in January.

Likely more of a back and forth thing with occasional mild by January standards days and occasional colder stretches. It still though may take a few weeks to see sub-zero cold drain this far southwards like a traditional winter though.

The feature photo comes from Terri Bruntmyer up in Wood Heights, Missouri, in western Ray County.

Joe