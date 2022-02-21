Good Monday to you. Many are getting a day off today due to the President’s Day holiday, and that works out well because today may well be the warmest day of the year so far as temperatures may well pop into the 70s!

The winds will be blowing a bit on Monday, but if things are going to be that warm, not too many complaints.

A cold front will be working into the area tonight and there may be some thunderstorms with the transition to much chillier air tomorrow. No severe weather is expected but it just shows you how things may rapidly change around here in a few hours time.

There is a system to watch for Thursday. While some snow is expected, it’s not a guarantee. It shouldn’t be a big snowstorm, but there is the potential for it to be a nuisance snow as it develops during the day on Thursday. Still some questions about how much though.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy later this afternoon. Warm and windy with highs approaching 70°. The record is 75° which looks safe right now, but we could get close.

Tonight: Evening showers/storms possible as the front moves into the area. Whatever happens won’t last too long though. Turning colder overnight with gusty winds as well for a few hours. Lows dropping to the 20s

Tuesday: Clouds giving way to sunshine in the later afternoon. Blustery and colder with temperatures only in the 20s but feeling colder than that.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the 20s

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Another crazy week of weather coming, so let’s start out this morning with the latest weather map, showing an advancing cold front coming into the region.

There is some decent cold air behind this front, mild air will rule the day ahead of it. To the south gulf moisture is going to sneak into the region briefly just as the front moves into the area as the evening moves along. The better dew points… I’ve contoured in areas of dew points above 50/60° though should be shunted to the south and east of I-35 as the front moves into the area this evening.

So by later today…the HRRR has this idea…

Forecast temperatures this afternoon at 4 p.m.

With dew points like this…by 8 p.m.

Notice the dew points in the 50s basically along an south of the I-35 corridor

There will actually be some instability building in that time frame… and with the front at I-35 corridor at 8 p.m., there may well be some scattered showers or thunderstorms.

8 p.m., front location

Here is a look at a forecast radar for 9 p.m.

This would make sense with the front location and dew points 50°+ S/E of I-35.

So perhaps some rumbles of thunder before you go to bed tonight. More importantly, look at the drop in temperatures on the way. We’ll have a 12 a.m., high for Tuesday.

Forecast 12 a.m. temperatures (and dropping)

Then by 8 a.m., these may need a few degrees downward adjustments.

8 a.m. Tuesday forecast temperatures

It will be a struggle to not drop off a few more degrees tomorrow…and then we’re basically in the 20s all day tomorrow with wind chills in the teens… quite the change.

By the way, severe weather is on the table for areas to the south of KC later today. All forms are possible including some tornadoes down towards the MO/AR border through SE OK as well.

and then tomorrow it shifts farther eastwards…

By the way, areas that receive severe weather Monday, or at least are threatened by it…may receive more winter weather compared to KC on Wednesday and Thursday…

We are just cold for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. There should be sunshine though on Wednesday to help us out a bit, but after temperatures today well above average, we’ll be below average for the rest of the week into Friday.

Average by the way is 46° today and 25° for a low… we had a degree or so to that this week.

Now the set-up for Thursday.

There is a dip in the jet stream out across the NW part of the US this morning. That dip will continue to drop into the western US and then come out towards the Plains on Thursday night. As it does so it will generate broad lift into the middle of the country with cold air in place.

You can see that “dip” by looking at the flow at the 500 mb level, this is roughly halfway up through the atmosphere and it’s helpful for looking for these types of disturbances and dips.

The flow aloft at 18,000 feet or so. Notice the dip that organizes out west then comes out into the Plains. For timing… 12Z is 6 a.m. and 0Z is 6 p.m….18Z is Noon and 6Z is 12 a.m.

This dip with be moving along…so that by later Thursday it’s in the Plains. There are some discrepancies with how it will function as it comes into the region and whether or not the best “lift” will in fact be maximized locally or not… so I don’t want to go too crazy with this.

It does appear that the more significant precipitation…some sleet and snow is to the south of the Metro on this wave…although we should get something but it may not be much at all in the end depending on a few other things

The GFS is the most bullish on potential with this…cranking out almost 2/10″ of LIQUID…which would then need to be converted over to snow.

24 hours LIQUID equivalent from the GFS model

The EURO isn’t as bullish…

Same idea as above but with much less moisture involved…this would be a non-event really on the EURO.

To be fair though…it’s ensembles are a “bit” more aggressive…so that leads thought to the GFS being perhaps a bit better on this one…

The EURO ensembles show this idea for accumulating snow…and this is a 10:1 ratio…with the cold airin place…we might have a better fluff factor to this.

EURO ensembles

Here are the multiple runs of the GFS ensembles…note that all these runs don’t exactly paint a significant snow

GFS ensembles.

Where are my thoughts…basically the most likely outcome at this point is a dusting to 2″ type event…there might be a small uptick south of KC on this one perhaps…

Nothing like the storm from last Thursday. This isn’t that strong…there isn’t enough moisture for it to work with…it’s flying along…and there might be some dry air that it’s fighting for awhile as it comes into the region on Thursday.

I’m a bit concerned about the lack of moisture in the clouds up above 8-10,000 feet. Some model data shows little moisture there…the overnight NAM wasn’t too thrilling to me either for much sustained moisture. Something to watch for in the data today. A stronger wave though would overcome this…and with the atmosphere being pretty cold…it could be a bit more efficient with the moisture that we have.

Kathy Hinkle with the feature photo of the day from last week storm. Interesting to see how the snow made various formations….

Joe