Joe’s Weather Blog: A coming cold front with storm potential (TUE-3/9)

Another mild and windy day coming to us today as temperatures this morning are starting out in the 50s with those lows being above what the average high is for today. That’s almost always a good sign of a strong south fetch of air.

The mild weather will linger through tomorrow night before a cold front comes through at some point later tomorrow night…that will spell the end of the 20-25° above average temperatures that we’ve seen for awhile. These south winds will start bring up moisture into the region tonight especially and that means the formation of low clouds overnight that will linger for awhile tomorrow. When the clouds clear out will help determine the instability that we get later tomorrow.

It should be noted that even if we clear out tomorrow and warm up into the mid 70s…the front itself may not come through till closer to 12AM or so…so the instability will be waning at the surface after sunset tomorrow.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with partly cloudy skies later today. Highs near 75°. Winds from the south at 20-35 MPH

Tonight: Turning cloudy and windy still. Lows near 60°. There may be a few showers developing overnight

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy AM then variable clouds PM. Windy. Gusts to 40-50 MPH possible! Storm risks increase after 9PM

Thursday: Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures in the upper 50s

Discussion:

A real springtime feel out there today. Also of note is the allergy report that came out yesterday mentioning high tree pollens. I don’t think those pollens are locally produced (yet) but areas well south of here are starting to kick in and the strong winds have transported those pollens up here. So some of you might be feeling this.

The weather continues to do March things…the warmth during the start of the month has been impressive. We have now moved into the 10th spot in terms of mild starts to March through thee 1st 8 days.

We may go up another spot or two or more onto Wednesday.

This warmth (so far) hasn’t been connected to lower clouds but that should start changing overnight into Wednesday morning. Strong winds will be the constant through tomorrow afternoon as well.

Today record warmth is in play for the upper Midwest.

The red numbers are the potential records for today

While we won’t be close to record warmth tomorrow, it will still be one of the warmer days for 3/10.

Potentially the warmest day since 1989. That is fascinating because the winter of ’89 was a pretty cold one and constantly came up in when we were doing our records back in the arctic air a few weeks ago.

As far as tomorrow goes…the front is due later tomorrow night. It will bring some quick hitting rains…some storms…and perhaps some hail through the area. Rain amounts should be somewhere in the 1/4″-3/4″ range as an average. The storms and rain will be fast moving aided by strong winds above us.

The risk of severe weather is there but this front is coming in pretty late as the instability is waning at the surface at least. There will be instability above us though and that’s why there may be some hailers zipping through. Overall it looks like a typical low end severe event (if that) that is common in March. The main threats will be 50-60 MPH winds and perhaps some 1″ or so hail in isolated areas.

The Storm Prediction Center has put at least part of the area in a “slight” risk of severe storms.

Hail is the concern…

Something to pay attention too and really it may in the end be just sort of like a tune-up for severe weather season.

By the way, speaking of which…so far this month there hasn’t been one tornado nationwide.

That will get more interesting as things evolve towards the 2nd part of the month. Last year 25 people lost their lives because of tornadoes. Back in 2017 there were almost 200 tornadoes in March. Also notice during last season, the most active month was April. August had more tornadoes than May. It was an odd year (on so many levels).

This year I think is more traditional…especially in May and I really am concerned for some larger outbreaks in the southern US as we get into Spring.

This whole storm system that will be affecting us for days in various ways, is still off the coast of the western US.

You can see it off WA/OR.

This thing is going to be talked about for at least a whole week as it will be in no hurry to move through the Plains. You can see it as we go up to about 18,000 feet or so and track the whole complex.

The one thing that appears most likely is that this is going to be a massive Rockies snowstorm…perhaps measured by the yardstick. Slow moving with persistent upslope snows…this will be a big one out there and I believe March is typically their biggest month for snows.

For us…multiple rain opportunities…between tomorrow night and next Monday we should get at least 1″ of moisture with significant upside potential to 2-3″ depending on how things play out. Right now Thursday looks dry…beyond that at least the opportunity for rain will be around at various times, including the weekend.

Also of note is an interesting set-up for next Monday (15th). While it’s really too far to look towards and it will certainly change, on the face of things…it appears to be a “cold core” set-up where a pocket of cold air aloft associated with the upper level storm is in central KS (maybe). Heating sends our temperatures well into the 50s. That creates impressive updrafts and with the various surface features and boudries setting up…there could be the potential of tornados somewhere in MO/KS/IA/NE

This is an conceptualized look at these types of set-ups from my friend Jon Daviess. He’s written about these events in the past and wrote research papers about them as well.

Seems similar to the model forecasts for central and eastern KS next Monday…and we get the additional hour of sun since DST starts this Sunday too.

More on that potential later in the week.

So yes to rain…yes to cooler weather and questions about severe weather risks.

The feature photo today is from Brandon P Hannon down towards Truman Lake interesting to see the situation down there, likely because of the drainage during the arctic outbreak a few weeks ago for power generation. Although when I looked at the lake level data this morning it shows normal pool. Obviously something else is creating these scenes.

Joe