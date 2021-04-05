Joe’s Weather Blog: A major announcement regarding the FOX4 Weather Team

About a week ago, I mentioned that I was going to make a significant announcement regarding a goal of mine that the team and I set out to do a couple of years ago.

When I took over the evening weekday forecasts, I wanted both myself and the team to create a forecast that was as reliable as humanly possible, that utilized all the information that’s available to us, and to have consistency from morning to night, and night to morning.

I’m proud to announce today that the FOX4 Weather Team’s dedication and passion to these goals have paid off.

The FOX4 Weather Team been named The Most Accurate Weather Forecast for Kansas City !

This accuracy has been verified by an independent company called WeatheRate. This company is non-partisan, not connected in any which way to the station or any station/company in the country. It independently evaluates weather forecasts when stations input their data into the platform each evening Monday through Sunday.

It’s not just a simple matter of highs and lows for tomorrow. It’s four days worth of highs, lows, wind speeds, severe weather reports, precipitation types (rain/snow/ice) and amounts and timing of that as well. Over a dozen parameters can go into a score for the day(s) and at the end weekly scores are calculated.

I’m proud to say that FOX4 Weather led this contest, which goes over the course of a year’s time, from March 1, 2020 to the end of February 2021 from our very first scorecard in April 2020 to the very end. We never trailed from the start, showing amazing accuracy compared to other TV stations forecasts day in and day out.

How accurate? In the history of WeatheRate, NO station, to my knowledge, had a more accurate year-end score in Kansas City. We broke all the previous accuracy records. As a matter of fact, with the exception of a station in Cedar Rapids, NO other TV station attained a score as accurate as the FOX4 Weather Team within almost 750 miles of Kansas City. Essentially, what we’ve done has never been done before for weather forecast accuracy in Kansas City. It’s a tough act to follow, but we’ll try and do our best to top last year’s work as a new “season” starts.

Starting the day with Michelle and Karli, getting through the midday and weekends with Alex and Garry, and yours truly handling the evening forecasts, you are assured of getting consistent and accurate forecasts and that to me/us is JOB NO. 1. Some of you rely on our forecasts for your livelihood, for some it’s because you have certain plans that the weather will affect. That’s why we’re so committed to getting it right. It goes back to our mantra of “Working For You.”

Now you may be wondering, were the previous years not accurate? Not necessarily. The key for us was to actually get the data into the computer system that WeatheRate operates because there are so many variables from day to day that need inputting. We previously never did this.

I knew how accurate our forecasts were, and given the opportunity to get our information processed properly, we’d show our true “accuracy” hand and we most certainly did. When I took over this shift, it was already a month into the new season, and we almost ended up winning that season, too.

Then, with our commitment to a full season of inputting the information nightly, our accuracy score was properly measured and the results now speak for themselves.

We weren’t perfect and we will never be perfect. Predicting things that don’t exist, as I like to say, is challenging sometimes. But our passion and commitment to doing our best has been, and will continue to be, the reason our forecasts remain accurate.

When severe weather strikes, we want you to know that our forecasts are as accurate as we can make them, and to be certified by an outside independent company has been very humbling.

2020 was a crazy year for obvious reasons. Remember the stories of how weather forecasts could be aversely affected because of a lack of aircraft weather observations feeding into the computer models? We fought through that with our skilled forecasts, and still broke accuracy records for Kansas City. That’s a testimony to the team’s experience, passion, commitment to getting it right, and utilizing the data available to create the most reliable forecast available each day.

In the end though the bottom line for you, is that when you watch the FOX4 Weather forecast, you’re watching the most accurate in Kansas City, and really for almost the entire middle part of the country!

Joe