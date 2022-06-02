Well at least it’s not raining…nor will it for about the next 48 hours or so (although if you’re reading this this afternoon that window may be shrinking). The sun is out, and aside from the cirrus clouds that are filtering the sunshine…it’s a nice and cool morning in KC.

On that note…temperatures for the early part of June are likely to be mostly below average. Not a terrible thing as we start thinking more and more about heat and humidity but the pattern setting up isn’t an overly hot one…every so often it tries but the risk of storms and rain will knock down the warmth.

Cooler days in June, longer term, typically mean rain…and that’s coming back starting Saturday and the chances will linger almost day to day for awhile.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant…highs in the mid to upper 70s

Tonight: Clear skies and cool with lows in the lower 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder with highs near 80°

Saturday: The rain chances may start increasing in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 70s

Sunday: Scattered storms are possible but perhaps not as much coverage as Saturday. Highs near 80°

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Discussion:

Thought we’d start today with a look at the drought monitor…usually I show this to show increasing dryness in the region…not his time though.

Notice the void of drought conditions for most areas east of Manhattan, KS all the way to the eastern US. There are some spots along the eastern Carolinas and New England that are dealing with drought though…the real troubles are the western half of the country.

In MO this is a non-issue right now…in KS it’s a bit better than it’s been but still a significant issue in western KS.

The system from the last few days though did help out a bit.

Here is some data from the KS Mesonet…this is through Tuesday.

So even with all the rain…western KS just can’t catch up.

May though was wet for many…perhaps not as much towards the east of the Metro however.

Here's is look back at May precip. Other than NE MO (Kirksville) which was very dry, the rest of the area had near or above normal precipitation. Some areas were well above normal with the most precip falling across east central KS (Olathe) and west central MO (Pleasant Hill). pic.twitter.com/sljrB1ScKW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 1, 2022

Last 30 days of precipitation anomalies

As I mentioned though to start the blog…at least the 1stpart of June won’t exactly be broiling…and should trend below average overall.

That’s a pretty stark forecast to start “summer”.

Usually that means rain and we’re setting up to be in the “zone” of numerous rain chances over the coming 1-2 weeks or so. It won’t rain every day…there will be a day or two here and there with no rain. The trick on all this is that one’s days rain…perhaps a thunderstorm complex will affect the next day or two’s chances. So it’s going to be tough to be as specific as I’d like to be with this pending set-up.

The models will be able to show us potential but to have confidence in the day to day out comes is probably not going to be the wisest path at this point either…not when the “one day affects the other day” mantra is out there.

The ensembles show the potential…1st the EURO…

(Over the next 15 days)

and now the GFS…

June is a rather wet month here…2nd to May and not by a lot either. The 1st half is on average pretty wet…and we’re set up to get rain in various waves.

As mentioned the specifics though on who gets the most rain from this will be worked out. The models overnight have this rough idea for who gets the most.

1st the EURO…

Perhaps favoring more SE KS and S MO

GFS with the same sort of idea.

Both ensemble models though for the next couple of weeks do show appreciated rains out in the drought areas of the western Plains.

This won’t come all at once…it will be spread out…but it won’t really allow our soils to totally dry out either for any real length of time.

Speaking of rain…the hurricane season started yesterday and we have our first candidate heading towards FL this weekend.

There is a system that is the remnants of what was Agatha when it hit Mexico a couple of days ago from the Pacific side. It crossed through Central America…and is re-emerging off the Yucatan Peninsula.

As it moves towards the NE…towards FL it’s expected to try to organize. It may or may not become a new tropical storm (IF it does it becomes Alex)…but regardless a LOT of rain is expected in southern FL this weekend.

It’s not totally unusual to get a named storm in June…but they’re not common either.

Today is June 1st – the start of the Atlantic #hurricane season. While the official season runs for six months (until November 30), nearly 95% of all major (Category 3-5) hurricane activity has historically occurred during August through October. pic.twitter.com/JoggCfx1Kq — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) June 1, 2022

OK that’s it for today…blog tomorrow will be a mid afternoon one.

Hey…did you catch the rainbows last night…mainly on the MO side with the departing sprinkles and light showers. Emilee Grooms out of Lathrop MO sure did…her grandmother Darcy sent this to me.

Joe